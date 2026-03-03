Prologis and EQT Real Estate complete Midlands logistics portfolio transaction

Prologis UK and EQT Real Estate have completed the sale and acquisition of a three-asset, fully leased logistics portfolio in the Midlands for an undisclosed sum.

The portfolio comprises Nuneaton Bermuda Park DC1 and Rugby Central Park DC1 and DC2, totalling approximately 909,000 sq ft across the East and West Midlands. The Midlands continues to play a critical role in the UK’s distribution network, supported by established infrastructure and resilient customer demand.

For Prologis, the sale reflects active portfolio management.

Paul Weston, Regional Head of Prologis UK, said: “These are high-quality, stabilised assets in core locations. The transaction reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We regularly assess where we can realise value and redeploy capital into development and other opportunities that support our long-term priorities in the UK.”

The acquisition strengthens EQT Real Estate’s presence in UK logistics markets, one of Europe’s most established and strategically located distribution hubs.

Jonathan Mackie, Managing Director at EQT Real Estate, added: “The Midlands is one of the UK’s most important logistics hubs, and this portfolio is well positioned to serve the evolving needs of occupiers while benefiting from active asset management and long-term sustainability-led value creation. The addition of these assets to our portfolio aligns strongly with EQT Real Estate’s strategy of acquiring modern, high-potential logistics properties in underserved markets in Europe.”

The transaction reflects continued investor demand for stabilised logistics assets in core UK markets. The sector benefits from long-term demand trends and limited availability of modern space in established locations, which continues to attract institutional investment.

Prologis continues to deploy capital across the UK. Recent activity includes four development starts at DIRFT, including M&S Food’s flagship National Distribution Centre and being announced as development partnership for Manchester Airport Group at East Midlands Airport Freeport.

Prologis were advised by CBRE & DTRE, EQT were advised by Knight Frank.

Nuneaton Bermuda Park DC1

