£100 million Student Village to transform student experience as bookings open

University of Staffordshire has opened bookings for its £100 million Student Village, marking a major milestone in a development set to transform the student experience and support the continued regeneration of Stoke-on-Trent.

A studio room in the new Student Village accommodation

The scheme will provide around 1,000 rooms across a mix of new and refurbished accommodation and represents one of the most significant investments in student experience at the University in recent years. It also forms part of a wider programme of regeneration across the city, contributing to economic growth and strengthening Stoke-on-Trent as a place to live, study and work.

Designed to offer modern, high-quality living, the Student Village, opening in September 2026, will feature en-suite accommodation across a range of formats including cluster blocks and townhouses. It will support a diverse student population, including undergraduates, postgraduates and returning students, with a focus on helping students feel settled, supported and part of a community from the outset.

Students Lucy Hughes and Owen Ford with Christina Matthews during a tour of the Student Village site

At the centre of the development will be a Village Hub, providing shared space for socialising, study and wellbeing. The Hub will host events and student-led activity, contributing to a vibrant and connected campus environment supported by the University’s ResLife team.

Christina Matthews, Executive Director of Student Life at University of Staffordshire, said: “This is a major investment in the student experience and reflects our commitment to creating an environment where students can truly thrive.

“The Student Village has been designed around the reality of student life, not just where students live, but how they build friendships and feel part of a community from day one. At the same time, it reflects the important role the University plays in the ongoing regeneration of Stoke-on-Trent.”

One of the Student Village communal kitchens

The Student Village is located at the heart of the University’s Stoke-on-Trent campus, close to teaching facilities, the nature reserve and transport links. It has been designed with safety and accessibility in mind, incorporating 24/7 security, controlled access and the SafeZone app.

The development sits alongside other major investments in the city, including the £60 million Goods Yard development, the revitalisation of the historic Spode Works, and a £29 million programme to transform the railway station and surrounding gateway. Together, these developments are reshaping the city and reinforcing its appeal to students, residents and businesses.

A student who has seen the development, Lucy Hughes, said: “The accommodation looks amazing and it feels like everything has been designed with students in mind. The University already has a great community feel, and this is only going to make that stronger.

“It’s easy to imagine settling in quickly, meeting people and feeling part of something from the start.”

To find out more about the accommodation, visit staffs.ac.uk/accommodation

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