GRAHAM appointed to deliver new student accommodation at University of Bath

GRAHAM has been appointed by the University of Bath to progress plans for a major new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development at its Claverton Down campus.

The scheme, which is being procured via the Southern Construction Framework (SCF), will see GRAHAM work in partnership with the University under a two-stage Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) to help shape and develop the design ahead of construction.

Once complete, the development will deliver 960 student bedrooms alongside a range of associated facilities designed to support student wellbeing and campus life, including communal kitchens and social spaces, study areas, a games room, laundry facilities, and flexible spaces for use throughout the academic year.

Located on the eastern edge of the University’s campus, the accommodation will comprise a mix of en-suite cluster flats and townhouse-style living, creating a diverse and high-quality residential offering.

The project will support the University’s ambition to create a healthy, sustainable and inclusive campus environment, with GRAHAM bringing its expertise in low-carbon construction and energy-efficient design to the scheme.

The buildings are targeting high sustainability standards, including certification to Passivhaus principles, which will support reduced energy demand, improved thermal comfort and enhanced indoor air quality for residents. Measures such as air source heat pumps and a fabric-first approach will further contribute to lowering operational carbon and supporting the University’s wider net zero ambitions.

The development will play a key role in increasing on-campus accommodation capacity for first-year students, helping to meet growing demand while enhancing the University’s wider residential offering.

Rod McMullan, Contracts Director at GRAHAM, said:

Securing this appointment with the University of Bath marks an important step in progressing a high-quality student accommodation scheme that responds to the growing demand for on-campus living. We look forward to working closely with the University and wider project team to shape a design that prioritises sustainability, operational efficiency and, importantly, the overall student experience. This collaborative approach will be key to ensuring the development is well-positioned for successful delivery.

Dr Ghazwa Alwani-Starr, Chief Operations Officer at University of Bath, said:

This scheme is a landmark investment for the University in the year we celebrate our 60th birthday. We look forward to working with GRAHAM as our construction partner. GRAHAM demonstrated their alignment with our values and ambitions to create a high-quality scheme which will enable us to build on our global reputation for providing excellent student facilities.

The appointment further strengthens GRAHAM’s track record in delivering high-quality student accommodation projects across the UK, supporting universities in creating modern, sustainable living environments that respond to evolving student needs.

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