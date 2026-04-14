£65m green light for Bradford mental health redevelopment with modular delivery

A major healthcare redevelopment scheme in Bradford has secured £65 million in business case approval from the Department of Health and Social Care, paving the way for a significant upgrade to mental health facilities at Lynfield Mount Hospital.

The project combines refurbishment and new-build elements, with plans to modernise existing wards while introducing a new two-storey extension delivered באמצעות modular construction. The scheme has been designed by P+HS Architects, with offsite specialist McAvoy appointed to deliver the build programme.

Central to the development is the refurbishment of bedrooms across two wards, where en-suite facilities will be introduced to improve patient privacy and comfort. Alongside this, the new modular building will expand capacity and provide modern, purpose-designed clinical space aligned with current healthcare standards.

The design has been shaped through close collaboration with service users, alongside clinical and estates teams from Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust. A strong emphasis has been placed on creating a therapeutic environment, with increased access to natural light, improved views and enhanced connections to outdoor spaces. Internally, layouts have been carefully planned to ensure clarity, ease of movement and a calm, supportive setting for both patients and staff.

The use of offsite construction is expected to play a key role in accelerating delivery, reducing disruption on site and improving build quality. Modular techniques are increasingly being adopted across healthcare and public sector projects, particularly where speed, efficiency and consistency are critical.

Therese Patten, chief executive of the Trust, described the approval as a major milestone, enabling the project to move forward into delivery. She noted that the redevelopment will significantly enhance the quality of care and environment for patients relying on the facility.

The scheme reflects continued investment in healthcare infrastructure, with modern construction methods supporting the delivery of high-quality, patient-focused environments across the UK.

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