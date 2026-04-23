Aldi ramps up London growth with £40m store expansion drive

Aldi UK is set to strengthen its presence across the capital with a £40 million investment programme, delivering eight new stores across London and the wider Greater London area.

The expansion will target a mix of urban and suburban locations, with new sites planned in Hanworth, Willesden, Watford, Marble Arch, Hoxton, Orpington West, Epsom and Stepney Green. The move reflects continued demand for accessible, value-led retail in densely populated areas, alongside the need for well-located, convenience-driven store formats.

In parallel, Aldi will refurbish existing stores in Enfield and Kilburn, upgrading its current estate to align with evolving customer expectations and operational standards.

The latest rollout builds on a strong period of growth within the M25 during 2025, when the retailer opened new stores in Wimbledon, Fulham Broadway, Shoreditch, Caterham, Uxbridge, Old Kent Road and Kentish Town, as well as completing an extension at its Colindale site. This sustained activity highlights Aldi’s commitment to securing urban sites, often within constrained or high-value locations.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said the expansion is focused on improving accessibility for London customers, many of whom remain underserved by the brand’s current footprint. He added that the new stores will create around 200 jobs across the capital, contributing to local employment and economic activity.

The London programme forms part of a wider UK investment strategy, with Aldi planning to commit more than £370 million to new store openings nationwide this year. The continued rollout underscores the retailer’s confidence in the UK market and its long-term strategy to grow its estate in key urban and regional locations.

For the property sector, Aldi’s expansion highlights ongoing demand for retail-led development within mixed-use schemes, high streets and transport-linked locations, where occupiers are seeking flexible, well-connected space to serve growing urban populations.

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