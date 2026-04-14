Greggs ramps up site search to fuel nationwide expansion and new format rollout

Greggs has unveiled an updated property requirements list as it accelerates plans to expand its UK footprint, signalling continued demand for a diverse range of retail and roadside locations across the country.

The food-to-go operator, which secured 100 new shop locations during 2025, is actively seeking leasehold units with a minimum floor area of 900 sq ft. Its acquisition strategy spans both in-town and out-of-town environments, reflecting a flexible approach to site selection aligned with changing consumer habits.

Target locations include high streets, shopping centres and transport hubs, alongside retail parks, roadside plots, industrial areas and business parks. The company is also open to opportunities within supermarkets and suburban parades, while continuing to grow its drive-through estate, an increasingly important format within the quick-service sector.

Greggs’ broad property criteria highlights the ongoing convergence between retail and industrial real estate, particularly in roadside and logistics-linked locations where accessibility and convenience are key. Sites within mixed-use schemes and employment-led developments are likely to play a growing role in supporting this expansion.

The company is aiming to deliver approximately 120 net new stores in 2026, despite reporting a dip in profits in the previous year. With an existing estate of around 2,700 outlets, Greggs has identified capacity to exceed 3,000 locations across the UK over the longer term, underpinned by what it describes as a strong pipeline of opportunities.

In addition to its core formats, Greggs is set to trial a new ‘bitesize Greggs’ concept, designed to operate in more constrained urban locations where space is limited but demand remains high.

The expansion strategy reflects sustained occupier demand for well-located, flexible units, reinforcing the role of retail-led operators in driving activity across both traditional high streets and emerging urban logistics and roadside environments.

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