Citrus Secures Planning For £340M Second Phase Of Integra 61

Durham County Council Gives Green Light For Extra 3M Sq Ft



Citrus Durham has secured planning consent from Durham County Council for the next £340M investment at its Integra 61 mixed-use development at J61 of the A1(M).

Approval has been granted for an extension to the west of the Integra 61 scheme to accommodate a further 3 million sq ft of employment space.

The plans for the second phase follow the success of the existing £400M Integra 61 development, where 90% of the 3m sq ft of developable space is already complete.

The major investment into the second phase has the potential to create some 300 new jobs throughout the build resulting in up to £30m in additional economic output (GVA) into the economy each year.

Operationally the development could support c3000 jobs once operational dependant on occupiers, generating up to £100m of additional economic output (GVA) into the economy each year.

The outline planning consent allows for a range of storage/distribution and manufacturing units of varying sizes, to reflect market demand from regional businesses as well as those looking to invest in premises in the region. Now that the fundamental development principles of bringing a scheme forward have been approved, later reserved matters applications will evolve the exact design and scale, following the principles now established.

The proposed development will, dependant on speed of uptake and demand, require the delivery of the Bowburn Development Route (relief road) in conjunction with Durham County Council and other stakeholders.

Integra 61 is already home to Amazon’s 2m sq ft fulfilment centre, a further 640,000 sq ft of speculative logistics space at Connect at Integra 61 and an impressive roadside portfolio including Costa and Greggs along with an incoming £4 million EG On The Move petrol station with a convenience store and separate Starbucks drive-thru. Tesla has also installed 19 new Superchargers on site. Construction is well underway on Marton Care’s new 73 bedroom care home facility to complement the 260 new homes already developed by Persimmon and Bellway.

James Taylor, Regional Director at Citrus, said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured outline planning consent, which is a significant milestone and the culmination of a long-held vision to expand Integra 61 and build on our successes across two phases, together once complete creating one of the region’s largest employment destinations. We’d like to thank the many stakeholders that continue to support us on this journey and we look forward to delivering this exciting phase with our partners.”

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