CBRE Secures letting of 411,470 sq ft at Gateway 4, Doncaster in Rapid Deal

A 411,470 sq ft grade A distribution unit at Gateway 4, Doncaster has been let to Danish global logistics leader A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) in a deal completed in just seven days. The landlord, CBRE Investment Management (“CBRE IM”) was advised by real estate advisory firm CBRE.

The letting of the high-specification unit, prominently located adjacent to Junction 4 of the M18, reflects strong demand for prime, large-scale, fitted logistics space across South Yorkshire and the wider Yorkshire region.

Gateway 4 offers best-in-class specification, including 15m eaves height, extensive yard depths, a strong power supply and excellent connectivity to the UK’s strategic road and rail networks, making it ideally suited to modern distribution requirements.

Maersk, one of the world’s leading integrated logistics companies and the second largest container shipping operator globally, will use the facility to further enhance its UK logistics and distribution capabilities.

Rosie Hulbert, UK Industrial and Logistics Director, CBRE Investment Management said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Maersk to Gateway 4, Doncaster. This deal underscores CBRE IM’s operator capabilities, having completed the letting in just seven days, and is a direct result of the close relationships we have with the occupiers across our portfolio. We look forward to supporting more businesses seeking strategic, well‑connected locations both within our standing portfolio and our extensive portfolio of land under development.”

Mike Baugh, Head of the Leeds Office, CBRE said:

“Completing a transaction of this scale within just seven working days is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the strong landlord–tenant relationship demonstrated between CBRE IM and Maersk. This letting highlights the continued demand from occupiers for high‑specification, fitted logistics space, and we are delighted to have supported CBRE IM in securing such a high‑calibre tenant as Maersk.”

Gateway 4 forms part of a key logistics corridor, benefiting from immediate access to the M18 and proximity to major distribution hubs including iPort Rail.

CBRE’s Industrial team in Leeds acted on behalf of CBRE IM in the letting, alongside CPP.

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