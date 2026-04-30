Complii accelerates growth with the launch of a new lifts and escalators division

Complii, formerly known as Compliance Group, and one of the UK’s leading providers of building safety and regulatory compliance services, has announced the launch of a

dedicated lift and escalators compliance division – the latest step in the company’s ambitious ‘buy and build’ growth strategy to deliver a fully comprehensive building compliance offering.

The new lift and escalators division expands Complii’s portfolio of specialist building compliance services, which already spans water, air, fire and electrical compliance. With lift and escalator safety a critical and increasingly regulated area of building management, the launch positions Complii as the go-to single-source partner for

building owners and operators seeking to reduce risk and assure compliance across all major aspects of their estate.

The launch of the lifts and escalators division marks a significant milestone in Complii’s rapid expansion. The business has grown substantially in recent years through a

combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, building out a network of specialist businesses that together provide building compliance services across all major risk areas.

With the lifts and escalators division now in place, Complii serves a broad range of sectors, including hospitality and leisure, manufacturing, social housing, care homes, the public sector, construction, healthcare, pharmaceutical, education, and retail.

Sarah Dixon, CEO of Complii commented: “The launch of our lifts and escalators

division is a proud moment for Complii and a clear signal of our intent. Our vision has always been to offer building owners and managers a single trusted partner for their compliance needs – one that removes complexity, reduces risk, and delivers consistently high standards across every discipline. We are growing quickly, but we are growing with purpose, and we remain absolutely committed to the quality and expertise that our clients depend on.”

For Complii’s clients, the expansion means greater convenience, consistency, and confidence. Rather than managing a fragmented network of specialist contractors across different compliance disciplines, building owners and managers can now rely on a single partner with proven expertise across every major area of building safety – from fire, water and air through to electrical and now lifts and escalators. It is a model built around making compliance simpler, not just safer.

With the addition of the lifts and escalators division, Complii now offers one of the most comprehensive building compliance portfolios available in the UK market. The company’s integrated model – combining specialist expertise across water, air, fire, electrical, and now lifts and escalators – enables clients to consolidate compliance management through a single partner, delivering both operational efficiency and greater consistency of compliance outcomes.

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