Costain hits milestone with 1625km of gas pipeline upgraded for Cadent

Continues Costain’s track record of delivering predictably as it upgrades pipeline through to 2029



Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has marked the completion of five years of its Contract Management Organisation (CMO) contract with Cadent by delivering 1625km of gas main line.

Cadent is the UK’s largest gas distribution network managing more than 131,000km of pipes and transporting gas to 11 million customers. Since 2021, Costain has been tasked with upgrading more than 300km of gas mains each year in Cadent’s East of England network.

The progress, which has involved more than 230,000 reinstated excavations and 160,000m3 tonnes of backfill and top material, means that 168,000 homes have now had new gas mains and supplies installed. The upgrades support a more resilient energy network by reducing the risk of supply disruption to households and businesses in the region.

Costain has consistently ensured best-in-class results in health and safety, programme management, commercial and operational excellence, and customer satisfaction scores. This strong performance led to Costain in 2024 seeing the initial five-year contract being extended to run to eight years, through to 2029.

Alan Cheung, Energy Sector Director at Costain, said: “This is a fantastic milestone that is testament to Costain’s reputation of delivering predictably and efficiently. Over the last five years we have cultivated productive and collaborative working relationships with Cadent and our local supply chain teams, which have enabled us to maintain the highest safety, quality and efficiency standards and achieve record customer satisfaction scores.

“As we embark to the next phase of the project, we’ll be working closely with Cadent to ensure this transformative scheme continues to improve the lives of millions of people in the East of England whilst making the UK’s energy system more resilient for future generations.”

Victoria Grieve, Network Director for the East of England at Cadent said: “Costain has been a trusted partner to Cadent for years. It is helping us deliver our major investment programme to enhance the gas network, keeping millions of people warm in their homes and supporting the transition to lower-carbon gases.“The last five years have seen the network undergo significant enhancements and this milestone illustrates the collaborative partnership between ourselves, Costain and its supply chain, and we’re excited to continue pressing on with these upgrades together.”

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