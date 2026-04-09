Green light for learning: Morgan Sindall lands £29m eco-build at Ealing school

Morgan Sindall Construction has secured a £29.3m contract to deliver a major redevelopment at Villiers High School in Southall, commissioned by Ealing Council.

The scheme centres on the construction of a new three-storey “eco block”, replacing an ageing 1960s building with a modern, energy-efficient teaching facility. Procured through the Southern Construction Framework, the project reflects a growing focus on sustainable education infrastructure across London boroughs.

Once complete, the new building will provide 22 classrooms, 11 science laboratories and six ICT and media suites, alongside staff welfare areas and a rooftop sky garden designed to enhance both biodiversity and student wellbeing.

Sustainability is a key driver of the development. The facility will incorporate air source heat pumps, photovoltaic solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems, aligning with the school’s wider environmental objectives and contributing to reduced operational carbon.

Beyond the physical build, the project includes a comprehensive social value programme aimed at boosting local employment and skills. Delivered in partnership with organisations including West London College, Jobcentre Plus, Construction Youth Trust and Bounce Back, the initiative will create 10 new jobs, alongside three apprenticeships, 16 work experience placements and a T-Level opportunity.

Additional engagement will include site visits, careers events, workshops and pre-employment training, helping to connect local people with opportunities in the construction sector.

The project highlights continued investment in education estates while demonstrating how sustainability and community value are becoming integral to public sector construction schemes.

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