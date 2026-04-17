McLaughlin & Harvey delivers flagship engineering hub at University of Edinburgh

McLaughlin & Harvey has completed the construction of a major new academic facility at the University of Edinburgh, marking another milestone in the ongoing transformation of the institution’s King’s Buildings Campus.

The new Engineering Forum building, which will house the School of Engineering’s Institute for Energy Systems, provides 6,500 sq m of high-specification teaching and research space. Delivered via the SCAPE Scotland Framework, the five-storey, steel-framed development has been designed to support both advanced research and hands-on learning in key areas such as renewable energy, power systems and electronics.

Positioned as a ‘living lab’, the building has been developed to facilitate real-world experimentation and innovation, enabling students and researchers to engage directly with emerging technologies. The facility reflects a growing emphasis within higher education on experiential learning environments that bridge the gap between academic study and industry application.

The project also demonstrates the increasing role of modern construction techniques in delivering complex academic buildings within operational environments. Working within a live campus presented logistical challenges, requiring careful coordination to minimise disruption while maintaining programme efficiency.

Dougie McCusker, construction director at McLaughlin & Harvey, highlighted the collaborative approach taken throughout the scheme, noting that close engagement with the University and design partners was key to delivering a high-quality outcome. He added that the project represents the contractor’s seventh development for the University of Edinburgh, underlining a long-standing relationship between the two organisations.

The Engineering Forum forms part of a wider programme of investment across the King’s Buildings Campus, aimed at enhancing the University’s research capabilities and academic infrastructure. McLaughlin & Harvey has played a significant role in this transformation, having previously delivered the Nucleus Building, which opened in 2022, as well as contributing to other major schemes including the Usher Institute and the Roslin Innovation Centre.

The completion of the new facility reinforces the continued investment in education-led development, with a focus on delivering future-ready environments that support innovation, sustainability and technical excellence.

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