Landmark laboratory building at the University of Southampton Science Park tops out

The University of Southampton Science Park marked a major construction milestone on 14 April with the topping out of Infinity Labs, a landmark development set to redefine innovation space in the Central South economy.

Designed by Scott Brownrigg, the new multi‑tenancy building will deliver 3,400 sqm of much‑needed laboratory accommodation at the Science Park’s entrance. The traditional topping‑out ceremony celebrated the completion of Infinity Labs’ distinctive curved steel frame, designed to symbolise the flow of ideas and collaboration. The building will also serve as a gateway for future development across the Science Park.

The event brought together over fifty key stakeholders from across the region including representatives from local council, businesses, academia, project team and supply chain partners. A keynote speech was delivered by Cllr Nick Adams-King, Leader of Hampshire County Council.

A highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic tightening of a bolt on the roof of the building with a golden spanner undertaken by Cllr Nick Adams-King, Leader of Hampshire County Council. The moment represented the

completion of the building’s highest structural point and served as a powerful acknowledgement of the collaboration and dedication demonstrated by all involved. Guests were also invited to sign the structure’s uppermost steel beam.

CEO of Southampton Science Park, Dr Robin Chave, said, “Southampton Science Park is the only commercial space in the Central South region that is dedicated to the needs of science and technology businesses. Our multi-million-pound investment in Infinity Labs boosts our offering further by providing the vital laboratory space needed to equip the South-Central economy for growth and enterprise through scientific discovery.

Today, we reached a major milestone in our work to achieve this goal. On behalf of the Science Park team, I thank everyone involved in the project so far and those who are yet to work on it this year. This building design is ingenious, offering technically optimised space for a healthy, productive and sustainably focused working environment, strategically located in an entrepreneurial setting geared up for breakthrough performance. We cannot wait to welcome our first residents to Infinity Labs!”

Cllr Nick Adams-King, Leader of Hampshire County Council, was keynote speaker at the event. He said, “This is a major milestone in the development of the Infinity Labs at Southampton Science Park. Once finished, they will enhance the Science Park’s already significant innovation offer by providing purpose-built places especially designed to support the complex, evolving needs of science, technology and research and design organisations.



This is a brilliant addition to the local economic eco-system, helping to retain Hampshire and the Solent’s place as a leading player in the Country’s economy.”

Managing Director of main contractor, Amiri Construction, Jon Daines, commented, “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone on the project. Reaching this stage safely and successfully reflects the strength of our partnership and the shared ambition to deliver a high-quality development. Today’s ceremony also provided an opportunity to thank the workforce and reflect on the journey so far, while looking ahead to the next phase of the build, including the cladding and internal works. With the structure now complete, Infinity Labs continues to progress on programme, maintaining strong momentum

towards its anticipated completion in later in the year.’’

Amy Bourne, Associate at Scott Brownrigg said: “What was once a vision on paper is now a tangible gateway presence. As the building emerges from the landscape and curves around the approach road, it truly invites you into the Park. A strong connection to nature was a key part of the design and, as the façade progresses, this is now evident in the views of the beautiful surroundings captured within the offices and laboratories. We are excited to see the rest of the building take shape over this year.”

Infinity Labs is designed to meet the evolving needs of science, technology and R&D‑led businesses, combining high‑specification laboratory, office and collaborative space within a single, visually striking facility. Named to reflect the limitless potential of successful technology businesses, the flagship building will further enhance the offer of one of the UK’s top three science parks.

Construction of Infinity Labs is on target to complete at the end of 2026.

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