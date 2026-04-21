Willmott Dixon secures £61m DfE contract to rebuild The Mosslands School in Wallasey

Three-storey building will enhance opportunities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

Willmott Dixon has been appointed by the Department for Education (DfE), on behalf of The Mosslands School in Wallasey, to deliver a £61m programme of works to create a new, state-of-the-art secondary school.

Designed by Ellis Williams Architects, the 19-acre redevelopment will accommodate 1,500 pupils, providing modern and flexible learning environments. The new three-storey building will support high-quality education and enhanced opportunities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Once complete, the existing school buildings will be demolished.

The redevelopment will also include improved external facilities, featuring two sports halls, a replacement all-weather sports pitch, a multi-use games area, a new car park and cycle parking, enhancing the school environment and opportunities for sport and extracurricular activities for the community.

Supporting the DfE’s and Academy’s sustainability ambitions, the new campus will be Net Zero Carbon in Operation (NZCIO), reflecting the school’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Low-carbon technologies will include photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps and ground source heat pumps.

The project is expected to complete in 2028 and represents a significant long-term investment in the education of current and future pupils at The Mosslands School and the wider Wallasey community.

Mike Poole-Sutherland, North West Director at Willmott Dixon:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the DfE and The Mosslands School on this landmark new school. Creating a contemporary, sustainable school that will provide inspiring learning environments for up to 1,500 pupils is something we are extremely proud to be delivering. This new campus will benefit students, staff and the wider community for years to come and we’re pleased to be playing our part in making this happen.”

Mr Whiteley, headteacher at the Mosslands School:

“This is a building that the students and community of Wallasey deserve. It will transform the learning environment and open up a world of possibilities for our students. It also builds on the proud history we have in providing technological excellence and we are delighted that the DfE recognises the importance of this in a modern education setting.

“Equally, we are committed to ensuring that the building provides opportunity for community engagement and education and are grateful that we have been granted a building that enables us to do so.”

Dominic Williams, Project Director at Ellis Williams Architects:

“We are delighted that our design for Mosslands will be realised for both the School and the community. We hope the wide range of exciting spaces including a dramatic central atrium, flexible theatre, sports halls and a design technology zone will provide an aspiration to all the users.”

Creating a meaningful impact and long-term legacy in Wallasey, Willmott Dixon and its local supply chain partners will support 20 T-Level students, deliver over 200 apprenticeship weeks and engage with local community projects.

The project was secured through the DfE Construction Framework High Value Band Lot 1 & 2 and reflects Willmott Dixon’s strong track record in education delivery, with £700 million secured to date on the current DfE framework.

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