Reds10 to deliver £22.5m STEAM facility at Leicestershire school

Reds10, a pioneer in industrialised construction, has been appointed by the Department for Education to deliver a new £22.5 million STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) facility at The Hinckley School in Leicestershire. The project will replace four existing teaching buildings in two phases, creating a modern, purpose-built, three-storey facility for students across all year groups.

The 103-module 3610m2 building will provide a range of specialist and general teaching spaces, including science laboratories, IT suites, engineering workshops, classrooms, and food technology kitchens. Designed to support both academic and creative disciplines, the new facility will deliver flexible, high-quality learning environments aligned with the school’s ambition to provide outstanding opportunities for its students.

The project will be delivered using Reds10’s advanced volumetric modular construction approach, with approximately 87% of the building manufactured offsite at the company’s advanced construction facility in Driffield, East Yorkshire. This method will enable faster onsite assembly, improved quality control, and reduced disruption within a live school environment.

Factory production is scheduled to begin later this year, with modules delivered and installed onsite from June 2027, before a handover to the school and planned opening in 2028.

Sustainability is also central to the scheme. The new STEAM block is designed to achieve Net Zero Carbon in use and will incorporate a bio-solar green roof with photovoltaic panels to offset energy consumption. The surrounding external works will include a combination of hard and soft landscaping, creating new outdoor social and learning spaces for students.

The project is being delivered in collaboration with Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council, The Hinckley School, Gleeds, Sense of Space and The Futures Trust, reflecting a strong partnership approach to delivering high-quality educational infrastructure.

Richard Abrams, Framework Delivery Director, at Reds10, commented: “Being appointed by the DfE to deliver this STEAM block is a significant milestone for Reds10, reinforcing our track record in delivering education projects of the highest quality across the UK. We look forward to collaborating with all our partners to create a building that reflects the school’s ambitions, inspiring students and supporting innovative teaching for decades to come.”

Kate Groocock, Head of School, said: “This investment marks a transformative point in our school’s journey. Our new building will provide inspiring spaces that reflect our ‘Students First’ ethos and support our ambition to deliver exceptional opportunities for every learner. We are excited to work with our partners to bring this vision to life and create an environment where students can thrive for many years to come.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Every child deserves a safe, high-quality classroom where they can focus on learning. After years of neglect, too many children are being taught in school buildings that are in poor condition, and that simply isn’t good enough. Our Education Estates Strategy sets out a bold 10-year plan for national renewal to transform the schools and colleges so that child can learn in high-quality classrooms that are fit for the future.

“We are thrilled that the new STEAM facility at The Hinckley School will provide modern, high‑quality spaces including science laboratories, IT suites, engineering workshops, classrooms, and food technology kitchens to support excellent teaching and inspire students for years to come. We are pleased to be working with Reds10 to deliver a building that reflects our commitment to world‑class education and sustainable design”.

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