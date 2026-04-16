Latimer Launches New Shared Ownership Homes in the Heart of Trafford

Latimer at Lumina Village is soon set to launch in Trafford, a new collection of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes available with shared ownership. Launching on 17th April, the development represents Latimer’s continued investment in Manchester’s affordable housing market and offers a rare opportunity to buy with shared ownership in a thriving city suburb. Part of a wider regeneration project, Latimer at Lumina Village will host a mix of contemporary apartments and spacious townhouses, designed to suit a variety of buyers, from young professionals to growing families, and will help shape a vibrant new community in the heart of Trafford.

Latimer at Lumina Village has been thoughtfully conceived to champion sustainable, sociable living at the vibrant heart of this much-loved pocket of Manchester. Featuring cycle- and pedestrian-friendly pathways, generous lawns, landscaped gardens and wildflower planting, it offers the ideal setting for homebuyers seeking a greener, more balanced lifestyle within the city. The architecture reflects the area’s traditional red-brick character, with a varied roofline of three, six and seven-storey buildings adding visual interest throughout the development. Positioned directly opposite Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, Latimer at Lumina Village also provides the perfect location for residents to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of match days and summer events.

Tobias Brown, Sales Director for Latimer Homes in the North, comments: “It’s a pleasure to officially launch Latimer at Lumina Village, our latest contribution to affordable homes in Manchester. For many, buying a home in a large city can often feel like making a set of compromises. Lumina Village defies that expectation – at the centre of the Trafford regeneration and with doorstep links to the city centre, this entire development is fully affordable. We’re excited to present such a valuable opportunity for new residents to be a part of a mixed and vibrant neighborhood in an up-and-coming region.”

Both the apartments and townhouses at Lumina Village have been crafted to a high-quality specification, with every home designed to maximise light and space. Open-plan kitchen and living spaces flow effortlessly beneath floor-to-ceiling windows, filling each home with natural light and creating bright, welcoming interiors. Selected homes also benefit from private outdoor space, extending living beyond the indoors. Kitchens feature sleek laminated worktops and integrated appliances, including ovens, fridges and freezers, while bathrooms are finished with contemporary, luxury tiling. These refined, practical spaces enhance the generous living areas, offering the perfect balance of comfort, flexibility and effortless entertaining.

Latimer at Lumina Village offers homebuyers the opportunity to buy a share of a property, starting at 40%, with a much smaller deposit than would be required at open-market value. Homeowners then pay subsidised rent on the rest of the property, with the option to staircase their ownership and buy more shares at their own pace. This offers a chance for buyers to secure a home without a large deposit, providing a more affordable route onto Manchester’s property ladder.

As part of the wider Old Trafford Regeneration Project which includes major investment in new homes, public spaces and infrastructure alongside plans for a world‑class Manchester United stadium, residents here will benefit from a revitalised, future‑focused district. The transformation will bring long‑term growth, improved transport connections and community‑led amenities to the area.

Homes at Lumina Village offer the ideal balance between green, open space and vibrant city living. The development is surrounded by well‑landscaped parks, including nearby Longford Park, home to the popular Stretford Saturday Parkrun. For longer scenic walks and weekend activities, residents can head to Chorlton just a few minutes’ drive away, with its beautiful nature reserve and two expansive water parks. At the same time, some of Manchester’s best restaurants, bars and independent cafés are within easy reach, placing the energy of the city’s thriving food and drink scene right on your doorstep.

Latimer at Lumina Village also sits at the centre of a buzzing entertainment scene. Sports fans are moments from world‑class action, with Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium close by. Directly opposite, Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground brings a lively, energetic atmosphere to summer weekends. Culture lovers will feel equally at home, with MediaCity, a major UK hub for media, creative and tech industries just around the corner, and the full breadth of Manchester’s cultural scene within easy reach.

The development will appeal to both families and young professionals seeking excellent transport links and strong education options. With the Old Trafford Metrolink stop on the doorstep, residents can reach Deansgate and Manchester Piccadilly stations in approximately 20 and 25 minutes, enabling seamless travel across the city and beyond. The wider Trafford area also has a strong reputation for education, offering highly rated primary and secondary free schools. Just next door is University Academy 92, a pioneering institution offering degrees and courses in sport, business, media and digital studies.

Prices at Latimer at Lumina Village start from £89,000 for a 40% share of a one bedroom apartment. Further information can be found at https://www.latimerhomes.com/new-build-homes/manchester/homes-trafford/lumina

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals