Lidl accelerates UK expansion with £600m investment and major store rollout

Lidl has unveiled plans to open 50 new stores across the UK over the next 12 months, forming part of a wider £600 million investment programme that signals a significant push in the industrial and retail property sectors.

The discount supermarket chain described the initiative as the most ambitious standard store opening programme currently planned within the UK grocery market. The expansion is expected to generate close to 2,000 new jobs nationwide, supporting both local economies and regional development.

Among the locations earmarked for new stores are Abbots Langley near Watford, Warrington in Cheshire, and Thornbury in Gloucestershire, with several openings scheduled for completion this summer. The rollout reflects continued demand for modern retail space and highlights ongoing investment in strategically located sites.

Alongside its store development pipeline, Lidl is strengthening its logistics network to support its growing footprint. Construction is progressing on a new warehouse facility in Leeds, which is expected to become operational next year. In London, the company has submitted proposals to expand and integrate its existing distribution warehouses in Belvedere, further enhancing capacity within a key urban logistics hub.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive of Lidl GB, said the expansion is designed to deliver long-term value beyond retail growth. He noted that the programme will contribute to regional economic development, create high-quality employment opportunities, and provide greater certainty for British suppliers seeking to scale their operations.

Kate Dearden, minister for employment rights and consumer protection, welcomed the investment, describing it as a strong example of how large-scale corporate growth can align with wider economic objectives. She highlighted the importance of job creation, fair wages, and improved living standards, adding that Lidl’s plans demonstrate confidence in the UK’s economic strategy while delivering tangible benefits to communities and businesses alike.

The programme underlines the continued role of major retailers in driving demand for new commercial and industrial space, with logistics infrastructure playing an increasingly critical role in supporting expansion across the sector.

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