Linear Living completes £34M Trafford Gardens scheme

Linear Living has completed work on its £34M Trafford Gardens development, with the final 116 homes delivered, bringing the total to 149 in Old Trafford.

The developer finished the second phase of work on the Talbot Road scheme last month after a two-year construction process.

The phase two 116 apartments are spread across 13 storeys. These include 65 one-bedroom, 48 two-bedroom, and 3 three-bedroom properties.

The development features several communal areas. These include a rooftop garden and a private courtyard.

The homes have all been sold off-plan to a mixture of investors and owner-occupiers.

Linear Design & Construct, an associated company of Linear Living, began the scheme in January 2024. The project was completed in two phases. Phase one was delivered in September 2025.

The initial phase delivered 33 homes for affordable housing, which were all purchased by not-for-profit Salford-based housing association, Irwell Valley Homes. The organisation currently lets them on a rent-to-buy basis.

Trafford Gardens falls within the Trafford Civic Quarter masterplan, which aims to revitalise the area surrounding Old Trafford Cricket Ground and create a thriving residential community.

The development is situated just 300m from both Old Trafford and Trafford Bar Metrolink stops. Old Trafford Football Stadium and Old Trafford Cricket Ground are walkable in ten minutes.

The project team for Trafford Gardens included contractor Linear Design & Construct and Peak Properties, which acted as the advisor and agent for the sale.

Other stakeholders included the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Maslow Capital, with the scheme initially designed by Tim Groom Architects before being taken over by JDA Architects.

Stephen Holmes, CEO of Linear Living, said: “The Trafford Gardens development is a culmination of hard work, resilience and determination by the entire project team. It’s fantastic to unveil these homes, which set the standard for new residential communities across Old Trafford.

“Selling the entire development off-plan demonstrates the desirability of the area and the exceptional quality of the properties. The scheme boasts a prime location for owner-occupiers and renters, largely thanks to its seamless connectivity to Manchester city centre.

“We’re confident the Trafford Gardens residents will breathe new life into the area, helping to boost wider regeneration efforts.”

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