Woodlands scheme set to boost opportunities and investment in Aylesbury

Buckinghamshire Advantage, a wholly owned subsidiary of Buckinghamshire Council, has signed a partnership agreement with Barratt Redrow to progress the 495-acre ‘Woodlands’ development to the south-east of Aylesbury, next to the A41.

The flagship site has planning permission for over 1,100 high-quality new homes, (including 220 affordable new homes) new community and sports facilities including a 40-acre sports village and pitches, a hotel and conference centre, and one million square feet of business and employment space. Around 344-acres will consist of formal and informal open green space, enhancing the natural environment, and making it a great place to live, work, or visit.

A core element of the scheme is ensuring adequate infrastructure. Woodlands will deliver a key section of the Aylesbury ring road – the Eastern Link Road (South), linking both the award-winning Barratt Redrow Kingsbrook development and Woodlands to the A41.

This will not only provide essential road infrastructure for the new development but will also ease congestion and improve connectivity around Aylesbury, making it much easier to travel in and around the town.

Located between Kingsbrook and Hampden Fields developments, and just 2.5 miles from the town centre, Woodlands will boost investment in Aylesbury by providing new homes, schools, community and healthcare facilities, and sports and leisure amenities – all of which will create new employment opportunities.

Steven Broadbent, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “This is a milestone moment which moves us forward on the development of this flagship scheme that will improve the lives of residents – providing more housing, creating more jobs, and improving local infrastructure.

This is about building the right development in the right place, reflecting what this county needs, modern, affordable and sustainable housing that contributes more widely to community life and accelerates other important infrastructure developments in the area. The award-winning Kingsbrook development is a real success story, and we look forward to working together on this project too.”

Richard Harrington, Managing Director, Buckinghamshire Advantage, adds:

“Buckinghamshire Advantage has consistently promoted Aylesbury Woodlands given the importance of the site to the county as a whole. It will enable vast improvements to infrastructure, and the plans for the site include a biodiversity enhancement scheme, plus we have secured outline and reserved matters planning consent so that – now we have an agreement with the developer, the whole project can progress. Overall, The Aylesbury Woodlands development provides a unique opportunity to enhance and expand the town’s housing, employment, and essential infrastructure.”

Lauren Potter, Development Director at Barratt Redrow on behalf of the North Thames division, commented:

“This agreement marks a major milestone for Barratt Redrow North Thames and Buckinghamshire Advantage. Further strengthening our longstanding partnership behind our adjacent multi‑award‑winning Kingsbrook development. Woodlands will extend and build upon this success, creating a new sustainable and high-quality destination for Aylesbury. The community will benefit from the delivery of; new homes, new high-tech sport and employment facilities, and major new highway infrastructure with c.58% of Woodlands providing nature-led recreational open space.

“By working with our partners at Buckinghamshire Advantage, we will create another award-winning major development. We therefore look forward to achieving the second milestone which involves securing a reserved matters planning permission for the delivery of all the infrastructure and c.400 homes.”

In recent weeks there has also been a resolution to grant planning consent for the works to improve the A41 roundabout junction which facilitates the development of housing and employment in the area. This all represents significant progress to spur on sustainable growth and development in Buckinghamshire.

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