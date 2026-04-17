Work starts to transform former Bell College site in Hamilton

Work has started in Hamilton to deliver 142 new homes, representing a £42 million investment from top 10 housebuilder Keepmoat.

Set to transform the former Bell College site, Keepmoat will deliver a mixed tenure scheme, including 36 affordable homes in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council.

The much needed development will offer a range of homes including apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, together with new pedestrian routes, public play areas and green spaces.

Tim Metcalfe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Scotland, said: “At Keepmoat we’re committed to breathing new life into brownfield sites and creating well-connected, multi-tenure communities and our significant investment at Hamilton is testament to that.

“As a partnership-first housebuilder, we’re also proud to be delivering affordable homes alongside South Lanarkshire Council to create much-needed accessible options. It’s great to see work start on this site as it prepares to transform a disused area in the town.”

The new site will provide 36 new council homes, including a number of homes for tenants

with particular needs, and will be jointly funded by the council and the Scottish

Government through their Affordable Housing Supply Programme funding.

Stephen Gibson, Executive Director of Housing and Technical Resources at South

Lanarkshire Council, added: “These affordable homes will be a welcome addition to the

council’s housing stock and will help meet the varying needs of people across Hamilton.

“We are determined to provide residents across the council area with high-quality homes,

and that is exactly what will be provided through this partnership with Keepmoat. I am

delighted to see the work beginning that will revitalise what has been a derelict site in a

prime location and am looking forward to seeing the genuine difference it will bring to

people’s lives.”

The site was also formerly home to Hamilton Barracks before it was converted into a college and the Almada Street Campus sold by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

For more information, please visit www.keepmoat.com.

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