Major Regeneration project reaches key milestone as reservations go live at Moda and Apache’s Makers Place

Landmark Jewellery Quarter build-to-rent neighbourhood opens for reservations following major city centre transformation

Reservations have officially gone live at Makers Place, Moda Living and Apache Capital’s landmark Build-to-Rent neighbourhood in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, marking a major milestone in the delivery of a significant city-centre regeneration project.

The scheme delivers 722 high-quality rental homes across a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, forming a long-term, operationally efficient rental neighbourhood in a key central Birmingham location.

The project has reactivated a long-vacant city-centre site that had remained undeveloped for over 70 years in a key gateway position. Contributing to the ongoing regeneration of the city’s renowned Jewellery Quarter, Makers Place brings the plot back into use and establishes a thriving new gateway neighbourhood the centre of Birmingham.

The development comprises three buildings ranging from five to 39 storeys, forming a distinctive new addition to Birmingham’s skyline and joining The Mercian – Moda and Apache Capital’s first Birmingham development and one of the city’s tallest residential buildings.

Designed by Ryder Architecture and delivered by Sisk, Makers Place has been shaped through a highly contextual design approach, responding directly to its position between the historic Jewellery Quarter, with elegant, elaborate brick work in a low-rise design, blending seamlessly into the more contemporary design high rise design on the edge of the nearby Colmore Business District.

The project has also delivered significant economic and social value during construction. Over 600 jobs were created through Sisk and the wider supply chain, with 788 employees in project-related roles based within 11 miles of the site. The scheme has supported 185 individuals previously long-term unemployed into work, alongside care leavers, prison leavers, ex-military personnel and individuals with disabilities. In addition, 42 apprentices, graduates and interns have been engaged, with 116 people under 24 supported into employment or training.

To further integrate the neighbourhood into its Jewellery Quarter community Moda launched reservations with the introduction of five local Makers – creative individuals running independent businesses in the area – to embed the local character into the resident experience at Makers Place from day one.

The makers include:

Salmah Abdulsalam, poet and storyteller, who has created an original piece reflecting the identity of the Jewellery Quarter and its community.

Warren Murray, bartender and artist, who will curate music across shared spaces, shaping the everyday atmosphere within the development.

Pete Dovaston, Director and Chef at Maneki Ramen, who will host resident-led food experiences and masterclasses.

Abi Connolly, sommelier and owner of Arch 13, who will deliver a resident wine programme, including tastings and curated events.

Rosie Lynall, founder of Nails Bab, who will host creative pop-up sessions for residents.

Residents will also benefit from the Moda Apache JV’s most considered and elevated range of amenities to date, including a sky lounge and bar with views over the city, co-working spaces, private dining rooms, rooftop terraces and landscaped courtyards, alongside a 24-hour gym and fitness studio and cinema room.

Strategically located within walking distance of Snow Hill and Birmingham New Street stations, Makers Place sits within a well-connected city centre location.

Richard Smith, MD Operations at Moda Living, said: “Makers Place is an exciting and important addition to our Birmingham portfolio, and we’re pleased to now have reservations live ahead of welcoming our first residents to this amazing new neighbourhood in the summer.

“As the Build-to-Rent market continues to evolve, differentiation is key. At Makers Place, we’ve focused on creating a neighbourhood that reflects the character of the Jewellery Quarter, while delivering the quality, consistency and service that define Moda. The inclusion of our local makers plays a central role in bringing that to life, ensuring residents feel connected to the area and their homes from day one.”

Richard Lawrence, Executive Director for Place, Prosperity and Sustainability at Birmingham City Council, said: “Makers Place is a landmark development for Birmingham, and it’s exciting to see it reach this important milestone. The scheme has transformed a site that stood vacant for decades into a vibrant new part of the city centre, and in doing so sets a new standard for ambitious, design-led regeneration.

“It shows what can be achieved when partners work together with a shared vision to create places that genuinely add to the life of the city.”

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