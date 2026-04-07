Metrocentre partners with Gateshead Council on major riverside regeneration scheme

Metrocentre has entered into an agreement with Gateshead Council to bring forward Metro Riverside, a large-scale mixed-use development set to transform brownfield land along the south bank of the River Tyne.

Located around three miles west of Newcastle-Gateshead city centre, the project will regenerate under-utilised land surrounding Metrocentre, creating a new urban neighbourhood comprising up to 4,500 homes alongside improved infrastructure, public spaces and leisure amenities.

The scheme is being designed as a walkable, well-connected destination, with a focus on creating compact neighbourhoods that prioritise accessibility and strong links to public transport. The ambition is to establish a high-quality waterfront environment that supports both residential and economic growth.

Metro Riverside has been identified as a key housing-led regeneration project within the North East Combined Authority’s Local Growth Plan, as well as forming part of the Strategic Place Partnership with Homes England, aimed at accelerating the delivery of new homes across the region.

A central element of the development will be the evolution of Metrocentre itself, with plans to reposition the retail destination to better serve the day-to-day needs of a growing local population, while continuing to attract visitors from across the North East.

The agreement highlights the importance of long-term collaboration between the public and private sectors in delivering complex regeneration projects at scale. By aligning investment, planning and delivery strategies, the partners aim to unlock a new phase of growth for the area.

Martin Healy, chair of Metrocentre, said the scheme demonstrates how coordinated partnerships can drive meaningful change, bringing together investment and local leadership to create a sustainable urban community.

The project is expected to deliver a mix of residential, commercial and leisure uses, supporting job creation and long-term economic activity, while reinforcing Metrocentre’s role as a key regional destination.

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