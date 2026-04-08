Newmark Acts as Sole Adviser to Bodycare as the Revitalised Brand Accelerates National Retail Expansion

Newmark, acting as sole adviser to value health and beauty brand Bodycare, has secured leases for six new retail locations in the UK as the business returns to the high street with a newly curated offering following its acquisition from administration in October 2025. The six exchanged stores are located in Merry Hill in Dudley, Derbion in Derby, The Moor in Sheffield, Highcross in Leicester, The Mall in Blackburn and St Johns in Leeds, and were selected due to their strong sales performance under the brand’s previous ownership.

Executive Managing Director David Purslow and Surveyor Jake Blackwell of Newmark are advising Bodycare. To support the brand’s rapid growth, Newmark is delivering a capital-efficient property strategy which prioritises best-in-class locations and pace of execution, with lease terms negotiated to protect long-term performance as the portfolio grows.

The acquisition of Bodycare marked the relaunch of the much-loved heritage brand in line with modern consumer expectations and enabled a full operational restart. An additional 19 stores are planned to open by the end of 2026, with the longer-term ambition for over 200 stores nationwide.

The first 25 stores are set to launch under the new experiential ‘Bodycare Studio’ format with stores configured to drive discovery and encourage repeat visits while staying true to the brand’s core ethos of providing accessible beauty products. ‘Bodycare Studio’ additionally blends content and commerce via in-store demonstration zones, feature screens, live broadcast studios and dedicated creator spaces to complement the brand’s digital-first strategy and strong social media presence. The in-store concept is supported by a broader platform strategy focused on building local customer communities and strengthening operational performance.

David Stern, Managing Director at Bodycare, said: “Since the acquisition of Bodycare, the team has reimagined both the in-store experience and the brand’s digital presence. The response from the industry to date has reinforced our confidence to scale quickly and we are looking forward to welcoming customers back as soon as possible. Newmark has been instrumental in supporting us in our ambitious vision.”

Purslow, Executive Managing Director at Newmark, said: “Bodycare is executing a compelling retail strategy – moving at pace but with clear direction and a disciplined approach which sets it up for success. Our priority is to ensure the property strategy underpins the brand’s momentum as it scales nationally.”

The instruction reinforces Newmark’s position as a trusted advisor to growth-focused retail and consumer brands, partnering with businesses at pivotal moments of expansion and transformation.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries (“Newmark”), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark’s comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform’s global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

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