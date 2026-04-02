Next commits £300m to major Yorkshire logistics expansion

Retail giant Next is pressing ahead with a significant expansion of its UK logistics infrastructure, committing more than £300m to new warehouse development at its established Elmsall complex in West Yorkshire.

The scheme includes plans for a new 1.2 million sq ft distribution facility, known as E4, which has already secured planning consent. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with phased delivery from 2029 and full operational capability targeted early in the next decade.

The development forms part of a wider acceleration of Next’s warehouse investment programme, driven by sustained growth in online sales and increasing pressure on existing capacity. The retailer reported that web sales have grown by 28 per cent over the past two years, significantly outpacing earlier forecasts of 10 per cent.

At present, the Elmsall site comprises three major distribution buildings, including the recently delivered E3 facility, which added around 50 per cent to the group’s boxed storage capacity. However, stronger-than-expected demand, alongside shifts in product mix and stockholding strategies, has led to higher utilisation levels than originally planned.

Next said that warehouse occupancy has already approached peak levels, prompting the decision to bring forward further phases of development to maintain operational efficiency and avoid congestion. Additional short-term capacity will be created through expansion works and the use of nearby facilities, ahead of the longer-term delivery of the new E4 building.

The proposed E4 warehouse is expected to increase overall capacity at the Elmsall complex by at least 50 per cent and support up to £2.5bn of additional sales once fully operational. The wider investment programme, totalling £307m over the next three years, will also enhance automation, storage capability and distribution performance across the network.

Alongside its logistics expansion, Next continues to report strong financial performance, with pre-tax profits rising to £1.2bn for the year to January 2026. The company said the investment in infrastructure will play a critical role in supporting long-term growth, particularly as international sales continue to outperform the domestic market.

The expansion reflects a broader trend across the retail sector, where major operators are investing heavily in large-scale logistics assets to meet evolving consumer expectations around speed, availability and reliability.

For Next, the Elmsall development represents a cornerstone of its future supply chain strategy, ensuring the business is equipped to handle continued growth in e-commerce while maintaining efficiency across its UK operations.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals