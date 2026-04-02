Sale of Asda distribution centre in Wigan completes for £14.235 million

Colliers represented Asda in the transaction

The 322,198 sq ft warehouse, located on the Wheatlea Industrial Estate, is sold with full vacant possession. Prime Box will act as development manager and, together with JD.com, is looking to bring forward a full refurbishment of the asset.

The deal forms part of Prime Box’s strategy to acquire and reposition assets across the UK.

John Sullivan, director in the Industrial & Logistics team at Colliers, comments: “We are pleased to have disposed of the distribution centre for Asda as part of its rationalisation strategy. The North West continues to offer some of the best located warehouses for distribution across the UK and there’s a real depth of demand for value-add opportunities.”

Rob Butterworth, Head of Estates at Asda, added: “Wigan has not been a part of our supply chain for a number of years and following the end of a tenancy last year, it made sense to release the property back to the market. We’re pleased to have worked with Colliers in the disposal of the site.”

Rock Real Estate and ACRE Capital Real Estate advised Prime Box.

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