Precision propping supports complex basement works at north London care home redevelopment

Groundforce Shorco has delivered a tailored temporary works solution for a challenging basement excavation as part of a major care home redevelopment in north London, highlighting the critical role of specialist engineering in constrained urban sites.

The company supplied nine modular hydraulic props to support excavation works at the Clore Manor site in Hendon, where social care provider Care Concern Group has appointed main contractor Farrans to deliver a replacement facility. The scheme will see the existing 72-room care home demolished and replaced with a new six-storey building providing 108 bedrooms, alongside a basement car park.

Located on a tight plot off the Great North Way and surrounded by residential properties and a busy road, the project presents significant logistical and engineering constraints. The basement excavation extends to a depth of 4m and spans প্রায় 50m by 40m, covering the majority of the site footprint.

A secant piled retaining wall has been installed around the excavation perimeter, with Groundforce Shorco’s raking props used to brace the structure. These props transfer lateral loads from the capping beam to concrete thrust blocks positioned within the excavation, ensuring stability down to formation level.

Groundworks and civils contractor Marney Construction is delivering the bulk earthworks package. Along the northern elevation, six MP150 props ranging from 7.3m to 10.3m in length have been installed to support the exposed retaining wall.

On the eastern boundary, adjacent to the main road, three higher-capacity MP375 props are in place to stabilise the wall above a deeper secondary excavation. This section will accommodate an attenuation tank designed to manage rainwater runoff as part of the development’s sustainable drainage strategy.

While the MP375 system is capable of handling loads of up to 375 tonnes, its selection on this scheme was driven primarily by stiffness rather than load capacity. Strict deflection limits were imposed due to the proximity of neighbouring structures and infrastructure, requiring movement to be controlled within a tolerance of plus or minus 10mm.

Groundforce Shorco worked closely with the project team, including retaining wall specialist Franki Piling, to refine the design and ensure compliance with these tight performance criteria.

Farrans project manager Gerard Fennell described the scheme as particularly complex due to the confined site conditions and the need to minimise disruption to surrounding residents. He noted that collaboration between contractor, designer and specialist supplier had been key to delivering a robust and practical solution.

The project demonstrates the growing importance of advanced temporary works systems in supporting high-density urban development, particularly where basement construction intersects with sensitive environments and stringent engineering requirements.

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