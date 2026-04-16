Quintain Living announces innovative new partnership with Benefitty to further redefine rental living

Innovative new partnership launches Quintain Living’s Perks+ programme

Quintain Living residents able to access exclusive savings from c. 100 brand partners

Tech-enabled offering to further enhance the resident experience, boost retention rates and drive value creation

Partnership with Quintain Living a first for Benefitty in the Build-to-Rent sector

Quintain Living, the award-winning property management platform of Wembley Park developer and asset manager Quintain with 3,500+ Build-to-Rent homes within its portfolio, today announces an innovative new partnership with resident benefits platform, Benefitty.

Continuing Quintain Living’s commitment to exceptional customer experience and innovative, tech-enabled operations since launching in 2016, the new partnership with Benefitty launches the Quintain Living Perks+ programme.

Seamlessly integrated within Quintain Living’s award-winning Resident App, Quintain Living’s Perks+, powered by Benefitty, delivers significant savings for residents on a wide range of everyday and lifestyle spending from groceries to consumer electronics, health and wellbeing, clothing and household goods.

The new partnership marks a first for Benefitty in the Build-to-Rent sector and will deliver new ancillary income for Quintain Living, furthering the operating platform’s commitment to driving value creation.

Quintain Living’s 5,400+ residents at Wembley Park will now be able to access exclusive savings from c. 100 curated brand partners including Ocado, Naked Wines, Vodaphone, Michael Kors, Emma Sleep, BayBliss, Acer, Sonos, AnyVan, Laundryheap and many more.

Further enhancing Quintain Living’s resident offering which already includes a comprehensive resident events programme and handpicked discounts with a variety of UK and local partners such as Samsung, Bloom & Wild, Bread Ahead and Urban, Quintain Living Perks+ will enable residents to love where they live even more with instant discounts just one tap away via the Quintain Living Resident App which is already actively used by 90% of residents.

Danielle Bayless, COO, Quintain Living, comments: “We are proud, once again, to be leading the Build-to-Rent sector with this innovative new, tech-enabled offering which will further enhance the resident experience, boost resident retention rates and drive value creation. Through this exciting new partnership with Benefitty we continue to redefine rental living in the UK.”

David Duggan, founder and CEO of Benefitty, said: “The BTR sector has built some of the most sophisticated residential operations in the country, but ancillary income has remained underdeveloped. We are offering operators a revenue stream that requires no capital expenditure, no rent increase and no compromise to the tenant relationship. The retailer pays for direct access to a verified, high-value demographic. The landlord earns income and improves occupancy and retention. Meanwhile, the tenant saves money on spending they were going to make anyway. It is a win-win-win proposition. BTR was the natural place to start, and early agreements with some of the biggest operators in the country tells us that was the right decision.”

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