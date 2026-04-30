NG Block Management secures funding boost for Nottingham cladding safety works

NG Block Management has secured funding through the Cladding Safety Scheme to support essential fire safety works at River Crescent, a residential development in Nottingham.

The company took over management of the scheme in March 2023 and has since been working to address fire safety concerns and bring the building in line with current regulatory standards.

After a fire risk assessment identified issues with the external wall system, NG Block Management introduced a waking watch as an immediate safety measure. It also oversaw a full upgrade of the building’s fire alarm system, allowing the evacuation strategy to move from ‘stay put’ to simultaneous evacuation.

The firm then began progressing a long-term remediation plan, supported by the building consultancy team at NG Chartered Surveyors. As River Crescent leaseholders qualify as protected leaseholders under the Building Safety Act 2022, an application was made to the Cladding Safety Scheme to help fund the required works.

Initial approval enabled the creation of a specialist project team and allowed the scheme to move into the design and tender stages. Full approval has now been granted by the Building Safety Regulator following months of coordination.

Remediation works are due to begin shortly, with scaffolding expected to be installed on the first elevation in the coming weeks.

Jamie Pervin, facilities management surveyor at NG Block Management, said the project had been complex and demanding from the start, but resident safety had remained the company’s priority. He added that securing approval from both the Cladding Safety Scheme and the Building Safety Regulator was a major step towards delivering the works.

The project team includes BEFS Ltd as fire engineer, Boothe King as structural engineer, CEB Services as principal contractor and Craig Foster Partners as architect. NG Chartered Surveyors has also been involved in contract administration and cost consultancy.

Paul Rogers, head of building consultancy at NG Chartered Surveyors, said the project highlighted the firm’s experience in delivering complex refurbishment and remediation schemes.

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