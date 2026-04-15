Robertson lands key role in £36m Ashington regeneration scheme

Robertson Construction North East has been appointed to deliver a new cinema and leisure complex in Ashington, marking a major step forward in the £36 million transformation of the Northumberland town centre.

The design and build project, located at Portland Park, will see the development of a five-screen cinema alongside a mix of complementary leisure uses. The scheme includes space for two restaurants and a family-focused ‘competitive socialising’ venue, reflecting a growing trend towards experience-led town centre regeneration.

Planning approval for the development was secured last year, with construction now set to begin in the coming months. The project is being delivered by Advance Northumberland on behalf of Northumberland County Council and has been procured via the Procure Partnerships Framework.

Once complete, the cinema will be operated by independent operator REEL Cinemas and will serve as the only ‘first run’ cinema between Edinburgh and Blyth. The venue is expected to attract between 125,000 and 157,000 visitors annually, significantly boosting footfall and supporting the town’s wider economic recovery.

The development forms part of a broader strategy to reposition Ashington town centre as a vibrant destination for leisure, dining and social activity. By extending activity into the evening and weekend economy, the scheme aims to increase dwell time and encourage greater local spending.

Neil Kennedy, regional managing director at Robertson Construction North East, said the project represents an opportunity to deliver meaningful long-term benefits for the community. He highlighted the role of high-quality developments in driving regeneration, supporting local businesses and enhancing the overall appeal of town centres.

The scheme is being funded through a combination of public sector investment, including support from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland.

Local stakeholders have welcomed the project as a significant milestone in the town’s regeneration journey. The cinema and leisure complex will complement other recent and planned investments in the area, including new transport infrastructure and education facilities, helping to reinforce Ashington’s position as a growing regional hub.

The appointment underlines continued confidence in town centre regeneration projects that prioritise mixed-use, experience-led environments, with construction-led delivery playing a key role in unlocking long-term economic and social value.

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