Rolls-Royce powers ahead with Falkirk battery storage project

Rolls-Royce has begun construction of a major battery energy storage facility in Falkirk, marking another step forward in the UK’s transition towards a more flexible, low-carbon energy system.

The 43MW project, known as Bankside, is being delivered under an EPC contract for Voltario Helios Energy Storage and will utilise Rolls-Royce’s MTU energy pack systems. Once complete, the installation will provide 86MWh of storage capacity, enabling it to supply power to around 10,000 homes or support large industrial users.

Led by Rolls-Royce’s power systems division based in Friedrichshafen, Germany, the scheme is scheduled to be connected to the grid later this year, with full operations expected in 2027. The facility will play a key role in balancing electricity supply and demand by storing energy generated during periods of high renewable output and releasing it during peak demand.

The UK is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most advanced markets for battery energy storage, with a national target of reaching 27GW of capacity by 2030. Projects such as Bankside are seen as critical in supporting grid stability as renewable generation continues to increase.

Rolls-Royce is also drawing on its strategic partnership with battery manufacturer CATL, announced in 2024, which enables the integration of advanced battery technologies into its storage systems. The collaboration reflects a growing emphasis on combining global innovation with local delivery.

Nigel Jefferson, chief executive at Voltario, said the Falkirk project represents the first in a planned pipeline of battery storage sites. He highlighted Rolls-Royce’s technical expertise and long-term service offering as key factors in its appointment, alongside its commitment to engaging the Scottish supply chain.

Andreas Görtz, president of the mobile and sustainable business unit at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said the company’s role as a turnkey integrator enables it to support the energy transition across the full lifecycle of storage projects, from design and delivery through to intelligent control and ongoing operation.

The Bankside development underlines the growing importance of battery storage infrastructure in the UK energy mix, providing the flexibility needed to maximise renewable generation and ensure a reliable electricity network for the future.

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