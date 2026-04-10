Mix Manchester takes off with major first-phase planning submission

Plans have been submitted for the first phase of the landmark Mix Manchester development, a 1.6 million sq ft scheme set to become the UK’s first airport-based science, innovation and advanced manufacturing campus.

The hybrid planning application marks a significant step forward for the joint venture partnership behind the project, bringing forward a substantial pipeline of industrial and commercial space designed to support high-growth sectors.

Phase one will deliver more than 70,000 sq ft of flexible mid-tech workspace, targeting innovative and fast-scaling businesses. The proposals also include a 1,500-space multi-storey mobility hub, incorporating cycle facilities and ground-floor commercial uses to support sustainable transport and on-site amenities.

In addition, the application outlines 500,000 sq ft of medium and large-scale advanced manufacturing space, alongside a further 600,000 sq ft allocated for research and development, offices, laboratory facilities and hotel accommodation. The mix of uses reflects a growing demand for integrated campuses that combine production, innovation and business operations within a single location.

Helen Ratcliffe, head of agency and development at Mix Manchester, said the submission follows months of detailed preparation and represents a key milestone for the scheme. She noted that the development will provide high-specification, technology-led space, with the first units expected to be delivered from the fourth quarter of 2027.

The hybrid nature of the application seeks detailed consent for the initial phase while also securing outline approval for future expansion, enabling long-term flexibility as the scheme evolves. The wider vision is to create a transformative destination that supports start-ups and established occupiers alike, while generating significant employment opportunities across the region.

Mix Manchester is being brought forward through a partnership between Manchester Airports Group, Manchester City Council, Greater Manchester Pension Fund and Beijing Construction Engineering Group, highlighting a collaborative approach to delivering one of the UK’s most ambitious industrial-led developments.

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