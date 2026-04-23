Siemens fortifies cyber resilience to ensure energy supply for critical infrastructures

New Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service from Siemens enables enhanced 24/7 cybersecurity for critical infrastructures Siemens offers comprehensive and overarching protection with its MDR service and in-depth OT expertise across multiple sites Reduces capital expenditures by up to 80 percent and lowers ongoing operating costs for cyber defense by up to 50 percent

With its new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, Siemens Smart Infrastructure is strengthening cyber resilience for energy suppliers and operators of energy-intensive industries and critical infrastructures like data centers and airports. As information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) continue to converge, companies are being challenged to manage a growing flood of security alerts. They often lack the required staffing with the appropriate expertise and 24/7 availability. The new service from Siemens addresses this gap and helps companies operate their increasingly digitalized systems securely, in compliance with NIS 2 EU-wide legislation concerning cybersecurity and from a single source of trust. Compared to setting up in-house 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Siemens’ MDR service reduces investment costs by up to 80 percent. Ongoing operating costs for cyber defense are reduced by up to 50 percent through a predictable and scalable service model that is NIS 2-compliant.



The MDR service provides 24/7 protection through monitoring, analysis of potential incidents, and recommendations for action. This enables up to 90 percent faster defense against cyber threats. The process begins with collecting security-related data from the customer’s IT and OT systems, which is securely transmitted to the Security Operations Center (SOC). The core task is alarm assessment and incident handling: Incoming events are analyzed, classified, and prioritized from false alarms to critical incidents. Based on this, the customer receives specific recommendations for mitigation and resolution. To ensure smart and proactive threat detection, the detection rules are continuously maintained, expanded, and adapted to new threat landscapes.



“Today, energy security is inextricably linked to cybersecurity. This is precisely where we offer our customers crucial support,” said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification and Automation at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “Our MDR service combines technology with the expertise of our OT specialists. This allows operators of critical infrastructure to focus on their core business while we protect their systems from cyberattacks. This is the only way we can securely advance the digital transformation and help accelerate the energy transition.”



One of the first companies to benefit from this comprehensive protection is Hertener Stadtwerke, a municipal utility in Germany. It is already using the new MDR service to safeguard its operational systems.



“The requirements for cybersecurity, especially for critical infrastructures like ours, are constantly increasing,” said Stefan Burkert, Head of Communications Technology at Hertener Stadtwerke. “The MDR service from Siemens is a crucial building block for us to meet these requirements and protect our critical infrastructure. It helps us comply with regulations and gives us peace of mind knowing that our systems are monitored by experts at all times. It allows us to focus on ensuring a reliable energy supply.”



The MDR service provides the highest level of cybersecurity in accordance with the principles of the Charter of Trust. Siemens thereby helps operators of critical infrastructure worldwide to drive their digital transformation forward in a secure, scalable, and cost-effective manner. Initiated by Siemens, the Charter of Trust calls for binding rules and standards to build trust in cybersecurity and further advance digitalization.

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