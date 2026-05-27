Signify and Liverpool City Council pioneer traffic adaptive lighting to drive energy efficiency and sustainability

Traffic Adaptive Lighting is implemented on two major access roads being Great Howard Street and Derby Road

Adaptive lighting automatically adjusts to activity and conditions, delivering optimum light levels in dynamic traffic environments like match days, enhancing safety for pedestrians and traffic

Interact City platform provides real-time control for enhanced energy savings and proactive maintenance

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has delivered an advanced smart lighting solution for Liverpool’s waterfront area. The project, completed in collaboration with McCann Ltd (Street Lighting Maintenance contractor for Liverpool City Council with support from LiveLabs, a three-year, UK-wide £30 million programme funded by the Department for Transport that aims to decarbonise the local highway network and UpCiti, that uses connected lighting technology to reduce energy use, lower carbon emissions, and enable smart infrastructure management across the city. The installation covers key routes linking the city center to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, home to Premier League club Everton FC.

Like many cities, Liverpool faces the challenge of reducing emissions and improving sustainability while continuing to deliver reliable public services. The switch can bring upto 30% in energy savings over the next 10 years. The city also needed to increase safety for pedestrians on match days as routes leading to Everton Stadium experience significant surges in traffic during events, requiring brighter, adaptive lighting for safety and crowd management. In addition, in the past, the council has relied on public reports to identify lighting failures, leading to delays in repairs and potential safety risks. As budgets tighten and energy costs rise, the city is pursuing innovative, efficient ways to invest in the future.

Liverpool City Council partnered with Signify and McCann Ltd to pilot adaptive street lighting, controlled in real time by an intelligent software solution. The system uses Signify LumiStreet Gen2 luminaires which are connected to the Signify Interact City central management system, and which in turn is linked via API’s to traffic count sensors. These sensors monitor the traffic volume allowing the system to automatically adjust lighting levels based on traffic density and thus providing the right light when and where it is needed. The result is improved energy efficiency without compromising safety or visibility.

At the center of the project is Signify’s Interact City lighting control system, which continuously monitors performance and automatically detects faults to minimise downtime and maintenance costs. This proactive approach enhances public safety and streamlines management of lighting assets across the waterfront area. Interact City connects both new and existing luminaires, creating a unified lighting network that reduces energy use and supports future citywide upgrades.

On high-demand days, such as matchdays at Everton’s nearby stadium, Liverpool City Council can respond more effectively to increased requirements for lighting, operational efficiency and public safety. Lighting levels can be increased to maintain optimal visibility and support safer public spaces.

With each luminaire connected to Signify’s central management platform, the council can proactively manage the lighting network using real-time data and insights. This smart approach helps minimise energy waste by ensuring lighting is only used when and where it is needed, avoiding the inefficiencies of fixed schedules that can create a disconnect between planned lighting and actual conditions.

“We’re proud to be among the first UK local authorities to deploy traffic-adaptive lighting at scale,” said Ali Zahran, Principal Street Lighting Engineer at Liverpool City Council. “This investment is helping us reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency, and build a more sustainable, future-ready city. The upgrade responds to the evolving needs of residents while supporting the ambitions of a growing city, delivering smarter infrastructure that enhances safety, efficiency, and the overall urban environment for everyone.”

Councillor Dan Barrington, Cabinet Member for Transport and Connectivity said: “Since the Hill Dickinson Stadium opened, we’ve listened closely to fans who want a safe, well-lit route back towards the city centre and key transport links. The new adaptive lighting along the busiest roads around the stadium means pavements are brightly lit when people need it most, helping everyone feel safer as they move through the area. Because the system responds in real time, we can also spot and fix faults quickly, keeping the route reliably lit on matchdays and beyond. And by adjusting the lighting to actual traffic levels, we’re cutting unnecessary energy use and delivering real savings for the city.”

John McCann, Managing Director at McCann, added on the awarding of the contract, “We’re proud to be working alongside Liverpool City Council and Signify to ensure the city’s street lighting infrastructure is safe, reliable, and future-ready. Delivering this project as part of our maintenance service for Liverpool is a major win for our business as it reinforces our approach to collaboration, innovation, and consistency. This installation is a step in the right direction towards making Liverpool 2040 a reality.”

“Every growing city must ensure that infrastructure is fit for purpose and meets the needs of its residents. Public lighting plays a critical role in creating spaces where people feel safe, while also helping cities manage energy consumption and reduce emissions,” said Simon Wilkinson, Commercial Leader Public UK, Signify. “Our collaboration with Liverpool City Council delivers immediate benefits through energy savings and improved visibility, while also serving as a blueprint for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable cities across the UK. As one of Europe’s most culturally significant and forward-thinking cities, Liverpool continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and enhancing quality of life for its residents through projects such as this.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals