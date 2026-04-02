Siemens unveils next-generation fire safety protection, paving the way for autonomous buildings

Siemens new Cerberus Nova fire detectors transform traditional fire detection into proactive, smart, connected safety solutions through cloud-connectivity

Advanced detection combined with ease of modernisation opportunities provide tailored advantages for facilities across industries

The fully IoT-connected portfolio enables 24/7 self-checks, real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance

Siemens Smart Infrastructure today unveiled its new Cerberus Nova fire detector portfolio, set to transform traditional fire safety into a proactive, smart, and connected approach, part of the foundation of technologies that pave the way toward autonomous buildings. The new portfolio enhances operational safety, streamlines service team efficiency, allows for ease of system upgrades, and unlocks data-driven digital services through its cloud-connectivity. With their advanced technology, these systems are designed to meet various needs across industries such as healthcare, higher education, data centres and commercial real estate.

In healthcare facilities, where patient safety and operational efficiency are both essential, Siemens new fire detectors ensure performance with continuous, autonomous detection. The automated Disturbance-Free Testing (DFT) technology runs self-checks around the clock, reducing systems’ potential downtime. With support of the Smoke Entry Supervision (SES) technology, which monitors smoke entry points in real time, safety teams can intervene immediately before risks escalate. Additionally, the ASAplus technology, incorporating multi-wavelength

optical and dual thermal detection, minimises false alarms – decreasing unnecessary evacuations. The fully IoT-enabled detectors are compatible with cloud-based applications, such as Siemens Building X Fire Apps. These capabilities provide facility teams and service providers with shared, actionable data insights and allow for real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance.

Data centres’ high density of electrical systems and the need for continuous operations create unique fire safety risks, including overheating and electrical failures. Siemens Cerberus Nova detectors not only help maximise uptime of critical IT and electrical infrastructure, but also provide transparency on system conditions. Automated self-checks, cloud-based monitoring, and predictive maintenance allow facility teams to respond quickly and proactively, reducing disruptions and protecting these critical assets efficiently.

Other industries, such as higher education and commercial real estate, often operate multiple, widely distributed buildings, making centralised fire safety management essential. Siemens Cerberus Nova detectors help facility teams maintain consistent protection standards across all sites by providing continuous monitoring, reducing the risk of unnecessary disruptions, and supporting proactive maintenance. This holistic approach provides an oversight of widely dispersed facilities and ensures reliable and resilient operations across the entire building portfolio.

“The launch of our Cerberus Nova fire detection portfolio is a game-changer in ensuring all alarms are accurate. By moving from periodic checks to continuous, data-driven, self-supervising systems, we’re laying the foundation for truly human-centric, autonomous buildings. By automating testing, delivering real-time insights, and enabling remote action, these solutions protect people while freeing up staff to focus on strategic priorities. This shift isn’t just about innovation – it’s about smarter, safer, and more efficient operations,” said Peter Nebiker, Head of Fire Safety at Siemens Smart Infrastructure Buildings.

No matter the industry, the best-in-class Siemens Cerberus Nova detectors represent a transformative approach to fire safety. They allow for stepwise upgrades while ensuring continuous protection, making them suitable for both green- and brownfield projects. Existing fire panels remain compatible, eliminating

the need for a rip-and-replace approach. By allowing for plug-and-play integration including automatic transfers of configured settings, these systems offer seamless modernisation while reducing installation time and risk.

Carrying an environmental product performance label – Siemens EcoTech – for enhanced sustainability transparency, the detectors are not only made of recycled plastics, but also promote environmentally responsible design, resource efficiency, and circular economy principles. The Cerberus Nova fire detectors are part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster and at scale. The offering has been developed in Switzerland, where it is also being produced.

For more information on the new Cerberus Nova fire detection portfolio, please see https://www.siemens.com/en-us/products/fire-detection/cerberus-nova-fire-detectors/

For more information on Siemens Smart Infrastructure, please see https://www.siemens.com/global/en/company/about/businesses/smart-infrastructure.html

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