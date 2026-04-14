Siderise launches a new range of passive fire protection products for precast concrete façades

Siderise has launched its new PC-FS Firestop and PC-CB Cavity Barrier product range – a passive fire protection package developed specifically for precast concrete cladding systems.

Siderise previously supported precast concrete façade applications with its CW-FS Firestop, delivering a fully compliant solution. However, due to growing demand for these durable and efficient-to-build external wall systems, Siderise reapproached this application to develop a dedicated solution that has been comprehensively tested, whilst addressing the practical challenges associated with these systems, such as tight tolerances, limited access, complex interfaces and construction sequencing.

The stone wool Lamella core provides built-in compression and, alongside a bracket-free fix for narrow voids, contributes to faster installation times compared to less compressible barriers. PC-FS Firestop and PC-CB Cavity Barrier can also be fit from above or below the slab — making them ideal where topside access is restricted, or when sequencing requires alternative installation approaches.

Both products are tested to EN 1366-4 (Resistance to fire) and EN 13501-1 (Reaction to fire) standards, with supplementary fire test evidence for precast concrete panel bracket penetration, end of flexible wall configuration, and firestop bracket securement to the underside of the slab edge to support a wider range of project conditions.

The firestopping products, PC-FS60 and PC-FS120, offer third-party certified 1 and 2 hours of fire resistance, respectively, with the cavity barrier, PC-CB30, offering 30 minutes.

As with all Siderise solutions, PC-FS Firestop and PC-CB Cavity Barrier are supported with comprehensive technical services and a suite of resources to assist with the specification process, including a specification pack containing all necessary technical information, and guidance on joints and complex details, such as blade column interfaces and other challenging geometries.

Pre-cast CW

Enquire today about the range and how it can benefit your project enquiries@siderise.com

For more information about Siderise, visit siderise.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals