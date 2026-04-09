Sir James Cleverly MP announced as keynote speaker at UK Construction Week London

UK Construction Week (UKCW), the UK’s largest and most comprehensive construction event, has announced that Rt Hon Sir James Cleverly MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government, will headline as a keynote speaker at its London show next month.

Sir James will speak at the Housing Action Hub on Thursday May 14th at 12.30pm, addressing some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities currently facing the UK housing sector. He will be joined by a strong line-up of senior policymakers, including Mike Reader MP, the Department for Business and Trade’s Business Construction Champion, and Chris McDonald MP, Minister for Industry at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade.

Further high-profile speakers confirmed for UKCW London include:

Mark Farmer – Founder & Board Executive, Cast Consultancy

Founder & Board Executive, Cast Consultancy Fiona Henderson – Director of Social Value, Mace Group

Director of Social Value, Mace Group Alex Small – Digital Platforms & Innovation Lead, Tata Steel

Digital Platforms & Innovation Lead, Tata Steel Emma Whigham – Alliance Operations Director, New Hospitals Programme

From May 12th-14th, UK Construction Week London will come together with Futurebuild and The Stone & Surfaces Show, creating the UK’s largest event uniting the entire built environment, attracting over 25,000 industry professionals, where every stage of a project gets decided.

As the largest and most comprehensive construction event in the UK calendar, the show will bring together 25,000 industry professionals, 600+ exhibitors and 700+ speakers across six dedicated stages – all under one roof.

Attendees can expect a packed programme of CPD-accredited panels and seminars tackling the sector’s most pressing issues, covering everything from innovation in construction methods, to product testing and assurance; housing insights to workforce capacity; workplace culture to data-driven project management.

Sam Patel, Divisional Director at UK Construction Week London, commented: “Securing Sir James Cleverly as a speaker highlights the scale and influence of UK Construction Week. Alongside an exceptional line-up of industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, it reinforces our position as the UK’s leading platform for shaping the future of the built environment.”

Sponsored by Sage, Wyre, HotelPlanner, Zurich Resilience Solutions and Build Warranty, UKCW London will feature over 300 leading brands; over 25 trade bodies and associations, including the Federation of Master Builders, CIBSE, and the National Association of Air Duct-Cleaners UK.

Following the London Show in May 2026, UKCW Birmingham will return to the NEC from 29th September to 1st October 2026. To register for free, visit: https://forms.reg.buzz/ukcw-london-2026/cab-campaign

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