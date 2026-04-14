One Big Idea shortlist revealed as sector’s boldest thinkers spotlighted ahead of UKREIIF 2026

The three shortlisted ideas include focuses on the reduction of carbon, supporting the next generation and solving viability gaps for projects

WORKING together to uncover the sector’s brightest and boldest ideas, UKREiiF and strategic marketing agency Cartwright have revealed the shortlist for the ‘One Big Idea’ initiative.

Nearly 100 entries were received from across the built environment, with submissions showcasing exciting new ideas, concepts and ways of thinking.

The ‘One Big Idea’ initiative aims to give property and construction specialists the opportunity to make their mark and push the sector forward. It was open to entries from any level of seniority or experience.

Making the final shortlist are ideas from Kuram Gwakyaa, head of sustainability for Home Office and MOJ accounts at Mitie; Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of planning regeneration and communities at West Lindsey District Council and Matt Drewitt, architect at the Government Property Agency.

The three shortlisted ideas include focuses on the reduction of carbon, supporting the next generation and solving viability gaps for projects. Further insight into the ideas will be shared at the Big Idea Breakfast at UKREiiF on Wednesday 20 May

Liz Cartwright, managing director at Cartwright and shortlist judge, said: “Our One Big Idea initiative was created to champion new and purposeful thinking from those in the industry. Across all submissions received there is no doubt that this kind of thinking was showcased in abundance.

“Our shortlisted ideas demonstrate not only originality but a true potential to move the industry forward. Each one is not a concept for its own sake but is grounded in real challenges and real opportunities. Offering space for these ideas to flourish is exactly what we here at Cartwright, in partnership with UKREiiF, have set out to do.”

The wider judging panel that took on the task of reviewing the ideas submitted and creating a shortlist, included James Bywood, marketing director at UKREiiF; Renee Preston, chief executive officer at Gallaway Construction; Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing at Homes England; and Rory Bates, built environment sector lead at SLR Consulting.

The judging criteria was chosen to help highlight the most powerful submissions. This included marking ideas on their creativity and originality, impact and value, and clarity of the idea.

Following the Big Idea Breakfast event, Cartwright will also be releasing a ‘One Big Idea’ report for the wider market, telling the stories of the winning entrants and sharing a wider selection of One Big Idea suggestions – including additional insights gathered from its on-site presence at the event.

James Bywood, marketing director at UKREiiF said: “UKREiiF has always been a place where ideas on how to grow and better the industry have the space to flourish. One Big Idea is allowing us to take this to the next level and there is no doubt that the results so far have been incredible. All the ideas submitted showcase vital thinking from different levels and experience on how the industry can grow to new heights and it’s safe to say that shortlisting to just three was no easy job.

“As the countdown to UKREiiF ticks down, seeing the three shortlisted ideas come to life at the One Big Idea breakfast is one of many parts of those three days in Leeds that our team here are looking forward to most – alongside generating those important conversations that will foster even more ideas for what’s next for the industry.”

The initiative forms the newest era of the partnership, as Cartwright takes on the role of official storytelling partner for UKREiiF 2026, as part of a year-round agreement.

For more information about Cartwright visit www.cartwrightagency.com or to register for UKREiiF 2026 go to www.ukreiif.com

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