Study Inn Brotherton House, Leeds, Wins Two Major Awards at Unipol’s Rate Your Landlord Awards 2026

Study Inn Group is proud to announce that its Leeds property, Brotherton House, has been recognised with two top honours at the Unipol Rate Your Landlord Awards 2026, winning Best PBSA Provider and Best PBSA Building in the City.

This nationally recognised award celebrates operators who consistently deliver high standards of accommodation and service, based entirely on student feedback. The Rate Your Landlord Awards are informed by hundreds of student reviews, covering areas such as customer service, maintenance, safety, value for money, and overall living experience. Hosted by the student executive teams at Leeds University Union and Leeds Beckett Students’ Union, the event brings together universities, local authorities, landlords, and students from across the city.

Since opening in September 2022, Study Inn Brotherton House has quickly established itself as one of the leading student accommodation providers in Leeds. Operating at 100% occupancy, the property has also been ranked the #1 best student accommodation in the city for two consecutive years on Student Crowd (2024 and 2025), reflecting consistently high levels of student satisfaction.

Matt Shakespeare, Managing Director of Operations at Study Inn, commented: “We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged as being the Best PBSA Provider and having the Best PBSA Building in Leeds. To achieve this recognition based entirely on student feedback is a testament to the dedication of our on-site teams and the experience we strive to deliver every day. At Study Inn, our focus has always been on creating a true home away from home, particularly for students who may be living away from their families for the first time. Special recognition must go to Centre Manager Terrie and her team, who have done an outstanding job at Brotherton House. Their commitment to student wellbeing and service excellence has been instrumental in achieving this success.”

For Study Inn, this is an endorsement of our brand standards in terms of product, service delivery, and overall business model which prioritises student wellbeing, quality, and consistency across every touchpoint.

Study Inn’s approach is centred on delivering a complete student living experience, combining high-quality design with service-led operations. Its residences offer fully furnished studios and en-suite apartments, dedicated wellness and social spaces, 24/7 on-site support, regular housekeeping, secure access, and an all-inclusive living model designed to provide comfort, safety, and convenience throughout the student journey.

Study Inn remains committed to delivering high-quality student accommodation that supports both domestic and international students throughout their university journey.

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