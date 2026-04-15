Winvic shortlisted for Contractor of the Year at Construction News Awards 2026

Winvic Construction is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for the prestigious Contractor of the Year (turnover over £500M) category at the Construction News Awards 2026 as it celebrates its 25th year in business.

Recognised as one of the construction industry’s most respected and competitive accolades, the Construction News Awards celebrate the organisations, projects and people that are driving excellence, innovation and impact across the built environment.

Also marking the 30th anniversary of the awards – a rigorous judging process is led by an independent panel of over 100 senior industry figures, being shortlisted is a significant achievement and testament to Winvic’s Doing It Right ethos and values-led approach, The Winvic Way, delivering outstanding results for clients and the communities in which it operates.

The Contractor of the Year category highlights organisations that demonstrate exceptional performance across a range of criteria, including project delivery, sustainability, innovation and workforce development.

Winvic’s shortlisting, on the 25th year anniversary of the business, reflects the strength of its diverse portfolio and its ability to deliver complex, high-quality projects across multiple sectors, alongside recognising the company’s ongoing investment in its people and innovative construction methods, such as the use of a unitised brick façade system enabling the rapid installation of 2,768 prefabricated panels without scaffolding, HP SitePrint Robot and the UK’s first deployment of Skyline Cockpit for remote tower crane operation at Crown Place, Birmingham.

Operationally, Winvic expanded delivery and community outcomes across its three core sectors in 2025, completing 20 Industrial & Logistics, 34 Civils & Infrastructure, and five Multi-Room projects, while launching a fourth sector, Data Centres in 2026. It also announced the early completion of a £14m infrastructure scheme in Milton Keynes, delivered three months ahead of programme, helping to minimise disruption and improve efficiency.

The contractor showcased its leading ESG credentials achieving Achilles Net CarbonZero Certification, reducing overall carbon footprint by 71% in compliance with the Achilles Climate Impact Programme Part 3 requirements, and innovated an industry-first water pollution solution at SEGRO Park, Coventry. During the year, Winvic completed its 91st Net Zero/ Low Carbon facility and hosted its 10th workshop with 80 partners from its Green Supply Chain to collaboratively embed best practice and accelerate progress towards a Net Zero future.

Winvic Managing Directors

Danny Nelson, Managing Director of Industrial, Logistics and Data Centres at Winvic, said: “Winvic’s shortlisting for Contractor of the Year is a commendable achievement and a reflection of the hard work, commitment and expertise of teams across our entire business.

“We pride ourselves on consistently delivering best-in-class projects while continuing to invest in our people, innovation and sustainable practices. I’d like to thank our teams, clients, supply chain and partners for their continued commitment and collaboration, which has made both this shortlisting and the last 25 years possible. Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted.”

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