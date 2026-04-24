Sybron to move to new Essex HQ

Sybron, a leading supplier of cleaning, hygiene and catering products to some of the largest names in UK hospitality, has announced its relocation into a new Head Office and distribution centre at ICON Harlow.

Scheduled for August, this move represents a major step for Sybron, supporting the company’s strategy for growth, improving day to day operations and giving a modern, future-proof space that reflects what Sybron is as a business today.

The facility at Third Avenue is over 70,000 sq ft, including a two-storey, Grade A specification office building. There will be six dock-level loading doors, two level access doors, a 50m-deep secure yard, designed for efficient HGV movement, 12.5m height for improved storage capacity and parking for over 40 cars. The HQ and distribution centre has been built in line with the company’s commitment to sustainability, with LED lighting throughout, air-source heat pumps, EV charging and PV solar panel capability.

“We’re delighted to share this very exciting news,” says Sybron operations director, Bradley Henwood. “This is a huge moment for Sybron, reflecting the hard work, commitment and growth achieved by the whole team. We’re genuinely excited about what this next chapter will bring.”

This major development follows Sybron’s management buyout 12 months ago and the opening of a second distribution centre in Stafford in November. The Stafford distribution centre has strengthened service levels by increasing delivery frequencies to Sybron’s growing number of national customers and offering more efficient support to key areas such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Sheffield, Derby and Leeds.

“Our strategy of controlled growth remains on target,” says Sybron’s sales & marketing director, George Mason. “The new facility gives Sybron the space to grow, provides flexibility and allows us to take the business where we want to go in the next 10 to 15 years. From a customer perspective, the new HQ allows increased bulk ordering and the opportunity to explore expanding our products and services. It also signals a great move for staff too, offering scope to develop new skills and for more individual progression.”

Sybron’s current Harlow headquarters is in Crammond Park in Lovet Road.

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