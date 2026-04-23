Bridges and Opus North secure first occupier at Harrogate 47 in North Yorkshire

A global business has taken one of the first available units at the sustainable industrial development in North Yorkshire

Bridges Fund Management (“Bridges”) and Opus North have completed a deal to let a 10,000 sq. ft. unit at Harrogate 47, their sustainable employment development in North Yorkshire, to global business Restrain Company Limited (Restrain).

Restrain, a global leader in the potato storage industry, has agreed a 10-year term to lease the unit, which will become its new UK HQ. This move marks a return to the company’s roots, strengthening its presence in the UK while supporting its rapidly growing global operations. The new facility features larger, modern premises for the firm designed to optimise operations and enhance distribution efficiency as its global network continues to expand.

Rachel Cook-Coulson, Director, Restrain Company Limited, commented: “With our leadership team now based in the UK, we’re perfectly positioned to combine solid and focused expertise to support our expanding markets and global vision. The UK HQ is more than a new workspace; it’s a hub for innovation, efficiency, and collaboration that will enable us to better serve our global customer base.”

The deal completes as construction works conclude on the first phase of development at Harrogate 47, with the delivery of circa 106,000 sq. ft. of speculatively developed Grade A, flexible business units. Appointed contractor Stainforth Construction has completed two terraces of flexible business units ranging in size from 5,570-12,132 sq. ft., plus three detached units from 10,000-21,409 sq. ft. – one of which is now occupied by Restrain.

The units are situated on a 45-acre site near Harrogate at J47 of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire, which in total comprises more than 600,000 sq. ft. of employment space for industrial, logistics, hi-tech and office uses, as well as amenity uses, within a landscaped environment. Planning permission was secured from Harrogate Borough Council for the low-carbon scheme, which is targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and has the potential to support 2,000 jobs.

The next phase of construction work is due to commence shortly, which will facilitate and service the next tranche of development.

The site is close to a number of North Yorkshire towns including Harrogate, Knaresborough and York, with motorway links to access Leeds, Hull and Sheffield via the M1 and M62.

Jake Shilston, Investment Manager, Bridges Fund Management, said: “Harrogate 47 has been created to appeal to a broad spectrum of regional and national occupiers seeking sustainably designed accommodation to future-proof business operations. There are chronic shortages of new space like this in the region, and we are seeing keen interest in the available units.”

Ryan Unsworth, Joint MD, Opus North said: “Restrain’s new UK headquarter operations are a welcome addition to Harrogate 47 and to have the deal coincide with the completion of this first phase of works is indicative of the demand for high quality, sustainably developed business units in a prime location.”

Paul Mack, Director at GV&Co Property Consultants, who negotiated the transaction, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a global name and market leader to Harrogate 47 which is in keeping with the quality of the buildings and the overall park”.

Bridges Fund Management invests in the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive economy. It specialises in property solutions that help to create jobs, reduce carbon emissions and regenerate brownfield land. Opus North is recognised as one of the most active and successful developers in Yorkshire, with extensive development delivery experience.

Appointed agents for Harrogate 47 are CBRE and GV&Co.

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