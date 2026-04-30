Upper Brook Street student scheme reaches structural milestones

McLaren Construction Midlands and North has made significant progress at the £160m Upper Brook Street student accommodation development in Manchester.

Since McLaren’s appointment late last year, work has advanced with both tower cranes now fully operational and concrete cores for both buildings reaching full height.

The 23-storey UBS tower has progressed to level five floor slabs, and the nine-storey K block has reached level four. The project team has also completed the installation of the attenuation tank and established exemplary site accommodation nearby.

Current works are focused on progressing the concrete frame with floor slab construction ongoing across both buildings, and this phase will continue over the coming months with façade installation expected to commence in the summer. Modern

methods of construction remain central to the scheme, and the project incorporates a full concrete frame and fully unitised prefabricated façade panels.

The development is targeting high sustainability standards, including BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, alongside a broader commitment to reducing environmental impact through efficient construction practices.

The project has set social value deliverables including creating local jobs, dedicating time supporting unemployed people back into work, improving local skills including by hosting site visits, creating apprenticeships and supporting young people into work, 20% of construction value to be spent locally, and supporting local community projects to help increase green space and biodiversity. The team has started to develop this by working closely with local organisations, including initiatives in partnership with the Salvation Army, to provide work experience opportunities.

Engagement with community groups is also ongoing, with discussions underway to support a local Scout group and a proposed greenhouse project linked to a nearby residents’ initiative at Brunswick allotments.

Upper Brook Street will deliver 737 student beds across two buildings of 9 and 23 storeys, alongside a range of shared amenities including study areas, fitness facilities and social spaces. Once complete, the development will provide new public and community-focused facilities, contributing to the wider Oxford Road Corridor.

Luke Arnold, Regional Director at McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “Progress on Upper Brook Street has been excellent, with the team achieving key structural milestones in a short period of time. Reaching full height on both concrete cores is an achievement and is testament to the collaboration and expertise across the team. As we move forward, we remain focused on maintaining this momentum while continuing to deliver meaningful social value within the local community.”

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