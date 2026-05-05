UPP selected to deliver major 890 bed student scheme at Bristol’s Temple Quarter

University of Bristol has named UPP as preferred bidder to deliver a significant new purpose built student accommodation scheme at Temple Island, forming a key part of its expanding Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus.

The development will comprise three buildings providing 890 student bedrooms, creating one of the principal accommodation hubs for the University within the Temple Quarter area. The scheme is expected to primarily serve postgraduate students, supporting the University’s growing academic and research community in central Bristol.

UPP will work in partnership with Watkin Jones as delivery partner, with Cushman & Wakefield advising the University on the procurement process.

Located within the wider Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, which is set to open in 2026, the accommodation forms part of a broader vision to create a leading innovation district. The campus will deliver advanced teaching facilities, research laboratories and collaborative workspace for students, staff and enterprise partners, reinforcing Bristol’s position as a key knowledge and innovation hub.

Designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, the PBSA scheme will incorporate over 1,100 sq m of amenity space, including flexible study areas and social environments aimed at enhancing the overall student experience. The focus on high quality shared spaces reflects the evolving expectations of modern student living, particularly within postgraduate markets.

Sustainability is a core element of the development, with the scheme targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating and an EPC A rating. These ambitions align with both the University’s and UPP’s commitment to delivering energy efficient, future ready buildings that support long term operational performance and reduced environmental impact.

The appointment marks a further milestone in the delivery of the Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, with the PBSA scheme set to play a central role in supporting the University’s continued growth and strengthening the integration of education, research and urban development in the city centre.

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