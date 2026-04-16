VINCI Energies acquires Novo Technologies Ltd, one of the leading providers of telecoms infrastructure services in the UK

Established in 2016, Novo Technologies is an independent provider of end-to-end telecoms infrastructure solutions for both Carriers and Enterprise clients, delivering mobile network projects across the UK, with strong relationships across the telecoms and infrastructure sector.

Russell CRAMPIN, Perimeter Director, VINCI Energies in the UK & ROI, said: “This acquisition is a core part of our strategic direction over the next three years. As connectivity continues to underpin the digital transformation of businesses’ sites and field-based activity, strengthening our capabilities in wireless infrastructure delivery was a natural next step.

I’m delighted to welcome our 71 new colleagues from Novo Technologies into our business. We are confident we can provide an environment that supports personal development, encourages knowledge sharing, and enables us to deliver even greater value to our customers. We look forward to working with the team as we continue to build on the next stage of Novo Technologies’ journey.”

Matt WYNNE, Managing Director of Novo Technologies, said: “This marks an important step for us at Novo Technologies. Joining VINCI Energies will give us the scale and capability to respond to the growing demand for projects supporting the UK’s wireless connectivity ambition. Our values as a business aligned fantastically with those of VINCI Energies, which made this a natural fit, providing a strong foundation for aligning our teams and strategy. It also represents a significant opportunity for our people, opening up new doors, opportunities and long-term growth.”

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