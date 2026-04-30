Workman makes 57 promotions following year of growth

Workman has made 57 promotions across the business, including seven new Partners. The promotions follow a year of sustained growth, and reflect the firm’s continued investment in specialist capability.

The promotions span all 11 UK offices and cover a broad range of service lines; from property management, including retail & leisure, to building consultancy, client accounts, sustainability, compliance, and HR. The geographic spread and breadth of disciplines reflect a business growing consistently across every part of the firm, while evolving with the creation of new teams in areas like building safety and data analytics.

The seven new Partners are:

Michelle Barker, who joined Workman in 2012 as a Property Administrator, and has built her career in property management, becomes a Partner in our Manchester office.

who joined Workman in 2012 as a Property Administrator, and has built her career in property management, becomes a Partner in our Manchester office. Chris Church MRICS, who held roles at Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield before joining Workman as an Associate in 2020, becomes a Partner in our London Retail & Leisure team.

who held roles at Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield before joining Workman as an Associate in 2020, becomes a Partner in our London Retail & Leisure team. Marcus Dodd MRICS, who developed his property management career at Savills and CBRE before joining Workman in 2022, becomes a Partner in our London Property Management team.

who developed his property management career at Savills and CBRE before joining Workman in 2022, becomes a Partner in our London Property Management team. David Hall MRICS, who joined Workman’s Graduate Scheme in 2016, becomes a Partner in our London Property Management team.

who joined Workman’s Graduate Scheme in 2016, becomes a Partner in our London Property Management team. Olivia Hamilton MRICS, who joined as a Management Surveyor in 2017, becomes a Partner in our London Property Management team.

who joined as a Management Surveyor in 2017, becomes a Partner in our London Property Management team. Ian Reynolds MRICS, who also came through the Graduate Scheme in 2016, becomes a Partner in our Milton Keynes Building Consultancy team, working across central England and the M4 corridor.

who also came through the Graduate Scheme in 2016, becomes a Partner in our Milton Keynes Building Consultancy team, working across central England and the M4 corridor. Craig Watson MRICS, who joined Workman in 2013, becomes a Partner in our Glasgow office, leading our Building Consultancy team in Scotland.

Matthew Pateman, Managing Partner, said: “We’re a property firm, but we’re really a people business. These 57 promotions are the clearest sign of that. People have grown here, built careers here, and are now leading the next chapter of what Workman is becoming. That’s exactly what we’re working towards — building the kind of firm where talented people can do the best work of their careers.”

Charlotte Bradley, Group Head of HR, said: “Fifty-seven promotions, including seven new Partners – and every single one of them has earned it. We’re in a period of real progression at Workman, and the people being recognised today are central to that. We are building the best culture in the sector, and that takes genuine investment in the people who show up and deliver every day.”

With more than 900 specialists across 11 UK offices and a growing presence in Europe, Workman continues to develop talent at every level. The firm recruited 35 graduates and apprentices in 2025, with further intake planned for 2026.

From Left to right are: Michelle Barker, Chris Church, Marcus Dodd, David Hall, Olivia Hamilton, Ian Reynolds, Craig Watson

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