Turner & Townsend appoints Emma Gilthorpe as Chief Transformation Officer

Turner & Townsend, the global programme management company, with over 22,000 people in more than 60 countries, has appointed Emma Gilthorpe as Chief Transformation Officer.

In this newly created role, which forms a key part of Turner & Townsend’s global growth strategy, Emma will be responsible for driving global transformation across its operating platform, including embracing the opportunities of AI and technology to achieve its ambition to become the world’s leading programme management business.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in leading complex business transformation, strategy and operational performance improvement, Emma was most recently Chief Executive of Royal Mail in the UK. Here she led the 500-year-old business and its 130,000 strong workforce back to profitability in a single year by creating a technology-centred environment founded on an aligned and empowered leadership team.

Emma previously spent nearly 15 years on the executive team at Heathrow Airport, most recently navigating the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic as Chief Operations Officer.

Earlier in her tenure, Emma established Heathrow’s expansion programme, a £30bn, 25-year project to significantly increase airport capacity whilst also delivering binding commitments to reduce aircraft noise, improve public transport and local air quality and cut carbon emissions.

At Turner & Townsend, Emma will work with Chief Operating Officer David Whysall in executing the company’s strategy, to help build leading solutions for its clients across the world in real estate, infrastructure, energy and natural resources.

David Whysall, Chief Operating Officer, Turner & Townsend, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Emma to our global leadership team. The significance of her appointment demonstrates the size of our ambition. Emma is one of our industry’s most prominent figures with a tremendous track record of operating and delivering significant transformation across a range of large, multi-sector organisations and will play an integral role in accelerating our own global growth ambitions.

“Emma’s role in overseeing Heathrow’s transition to become one of the world’s leading infrastructure operators will be very relevant as we continue to support our clients’ deliver major complex programmes.”

Emma Gilthorpe, Chief Transformation Officer, Turner & Townsend, said:

“I am excited to be joining a fantastic business which I had first-hand experience of as a client during my time at Heathrow. I am looking forward to working with a great team of people at what is a pivotal time in the company’s growth journey.” Emma originally qualified as a barrister and is currently a non-executive director at Manchester Airports Group

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