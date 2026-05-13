Vistry Secures Approval for £600m Olympic Park Neighbourhood

Vistry has secured planning approval for the first phase of its major £600m residential development at Pudding Mill Lane, marking another significant step in the continued transformation of the area surrounding Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Newham Council has approved the opening phase of the Stratford scheme, which is being delivered in partnership between Vistry and the London Legacy Development Corporation. The first stage of the development will provide 355 homes as part of a wider mixed-use neighbourhood planned beside Pudding Mill Lane DLR station.

Once complete, the full masterplan will deliver 948 mixed-tenure homes across four phases, with at least 45% designated as affordable housing.

The approved first phase includes five residential buildings ranging from three to 17 storeys, positioned alongside the Olympic Park and designed to create a new riverside community within one of East London’s fastest-growing regeneration areas.

Designed by architects Maccreanor Lavington and Gort Scott, the first phase will also feature a nursery, a proposed health centre, retail space and wider community facilities aimed at supporting long-term neighbourhood growth.

Public realm and green infrastructure form a major part of the proposals. Plans include the creation of City Mills Riverside Park, a new riverfront pocket park and more than 1,200 sq m of play space integrated throughout the development.

Sustainability is also central to the project’s design approach. The neighbourhood will operate as a fossil fuel-free scheme, incorporating on-site air source heat pumps, climate-resilient landscaping, sustainable drainage systems and wider environmental improvements.

Rob Wilkinson, managing director at Vistry South London, said construction on the first phase is expected to begin this autumn, with the wider development scheduled for completion by 2033.

The project adds further momentum to the ongoing regeneration of East London following the legacy transformation of the former Olympic site into one of the capital’s most significant mixed-use residential and commercial districts.

A reserved matters planning application for the second phase of the development is expected to be submitted during summer 2026.

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