Game on for Harlequin Watford as Activate signs

Harlequin Watford, Hertfordshire’s leading retail and leisure destination owned and operated by SGS UK Retail, has announced the signing of immersive gaming concept Activate, further strengthening its position as the region’s premier all-day destination for shopping, dining and leisure.

The fast-growing competitive socialising brand will bring a major new experiential attraction to Watford town centre, located across a 15,592 sq ft unit. Activate’s newest location is launched by experiential leisure operator We Do Play, the group behind Flip Out, the UK’s largest trampoline and indoor park operator, which is also located at Harlequin and has welcomed thousands of visitors since its opening in December 2024.

The Harlequin venue will combine immersive gaming with technology-driven challenges, designed for groups of visitors to move through a series of interactive game rooms, including all of Activate’s flagship experiences, featuring lasers, grids, hoops, portals and reaction-based challenges.

The upcoming arrival of Activate marks another significant step in Harlequin’s evolution, with a rejuvenated leisure focus delivering a diversified destination. It also reflects the brand’s rapid growth and sustained consumer demand, perfectly paired with visitors seeking social, activity-based leisure experiences.

Richard Beese, Co-Founder of We Do Play, said: “Watford is a thriving, well-connected town with a strong retail and leisure offer, making Harlequin a natural choice for Activate. Retail destinations that invest in immersive leisure experiences are encouraging increased dwell time and repeat visits, particularly among younger audiences and families. Activate is designed to tap into that demand with a high-energy, bookable experience that delivers something genuinely different.”

Robert Jewell, Managing Director of Asset Management at Pradera, commented: “Harlequin has evolved into far more than a traditional shopping destination, and the signing of Activate will continue the momentum of bringing fresh and contemporary concepts that complement the centre’s growing leisure and hospitality offer. This is another strong example of our long-term strategy coming to life, creating more reasons for visitors to stay longer, spend more and return more frequently.”

Harlequin’s dominant position as the region’s first-choice retail and leisure offer brings together flagship stores from leading brands including Zara, Uniqlo and Next under one roof, alongside a strong mix of hospitality and experience-led attractions. With continued investment, the scheme continues to evolve in line with changing consumer demand and visitor expectations.

Time Retail and LM are Harlequin’s retail leasing agents, and Metis and LM lead the leisure leasing. Pradera asset manages Lakeside on behalf of SGS UK Retail. LM acted for Activate.

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