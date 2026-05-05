Glamox’s office light wins prestigious Red Dot Award for outstanding design

Luxo Align receives Red Dot Award in the 2026 Product Design category

Stylish free-standing luminaires designed for any modern office environment

Circular economy design principles – using recycled aluminium and smart technology

Luxo Align free-standing office light. Credit: Glamox

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, has received a prestigious Red Dot Design Award for its newly launched Luxo Align office light. In recognition of its high design quality, the stylish free-standing office light received the Red Dot Award 2026 in the Product Design category. This latest award is the second major design award for Luxo Align, following its Best Industrial Design award at the IDC.25 Awards last year in Norway.

Luxo Align is a family of free-standing and pendant luminaires designed to integrate into any modern office space. With a minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic and flexible configurations, the Align range allows you to personalise your lighting to suit any office layout.

“Winning the Red Dot Award for Luxo Align is a strong validation of our focus on high-quality design and continuous innovation,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox. “We supply lighting solutions to commercial office buildings all over the world and we are seeing demand for products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but are also highly energy efficient, environmentally friendly, and durable.”

“At Glamox, the research and development of our lighting products are led by the needs of our customers. Through our range of quality lighting brands, we create comfortable, flexible and stimulating working environments. Our office lighting is also built with sustainability in mind, helping our customers to reduce their energy footprint, as well as costs.”

The collection features a slim, free-standing single-arm model suitable for 1-2 desks and a double-arm model for 2-4 desks. The Pendant variations use clean line design principles and seamlessly blend into any office environment.

Built to be highly energy-efficient and sustainable, the Align family is created using circular-economy design principles. All models are constructed using 75% recycled aluminium and are equipped with presence sensors and support daylight harvesting to reduce energy consumption when natural light is available.

The environmentally friendly LED luminaires provide an energy-efficient 144 lm/w, while an innovative reflector design provides comfortable light with good distribution, upwards (Ca. 70% or 80%) and downwards (Ca. 20% or 30%), eliminating the need for ceiling lights.

Smart technology is incorporated into both the free-standing and pendant designs. In the free-standing models, light output is easily adjustable via built-in controls on the pole or remotely through Bluetooth via an app. The pendant version uses an IR switch for individual light control. The luminaires are matte powder-coated and available in white, grey, or black. Users can personalise their light by dimming it and selecting the light temperature that’s best for them.

“When designing the Luxo Align, we wanted to create a lighting solution for the modern office environment that combines style with long-term usability,” said Hans Bleken Rud, Industrial Designer at Glamox. “The project builds on Luxo’s heritage in task lighting, where ergonomics and visual comfort are fundamental. By rethinking how one luminaire can serve multiple workstations while maintaining performance and simplicity, Luxo Align represents a more resource-efficient and human-friendly approach to office lighting. This is especially important given that the luminaire could last 40 years, while offices are normally refurbished every 10-15 years.”

The Red Dot Design Awards is one of the world’s largest design competitions. Glamox has received numerous Red Dot Design Awards in previous years, including a Best of the Best 2023 award for Luxo Adapt in the Lamps and Luminaires category and a Best of the Best 2022 award for Glamox in the Corporate Design and Identity category. This year’s Red Dot award ceremony will take place on 7 July at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

Luxo Align product family. Credit: Glamox

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