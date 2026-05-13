Housebuilder set to deliver 295 new homes in Shotts

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, is set to break ground on the second phase of its Springhill Farm development and create 295 new homes in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.



Representing a £51 million investment into the local area, the additional homes follow the success of phase one at the site, which delivered 104 new homes.



Due to be completed in 2032, the second phase will deliver a variety of two, three and four bed family homes, terraces, semi-detached and detached products – creating much needed homes for local people.

Ron and Maria bought their home at phase one of the Springhill Farm scheme in 2023 after moving from a rented flat in Glasgow. Ron explains: “From our very first visit to Bertramfarm, we fell in love with the area.

“Being surrounded by the countryside and enjoying the fresh air has made such a difference to our day-to-day lives. It took us a couple of attempts to find the right home, but it was absolutely worth it.

“We love everything about our house – the sense of space, the layout, and how bright and welcoming it feels. Our neighbours are friendly and peaceful, which makes it even more special. We’re excited about the next phase and look forward to welcoming new neighbours to the community.”

Tim Metcalfe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Scotland, added: “We’re excited to launch the next phase of this much needed Shotts development, as the area has had little investment into new housing stock.

“At Keepmoat, we are proud to deliver top quality, open market homes designed for the future. The development is well connected with easy access to the Shotts train station, which offers direct access to Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK. To date, almost 60 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more, please visit: www.keepmoat.com

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